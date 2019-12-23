Ridgefield Library gets grant funding for patio project

The Ridgefield Library will be expanding this spring thanks to a grant from the state. The Ridgefield Library will be expanding this spring thanks to a grant from the state. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Library gets grant funding for patio project 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield Library has announced that the Connecticut State Bond Commission has approved the release of the Public Library Construction Grant funding, enabling the library to finish a planned outdoor gathering space.

The grant program is administered by the Connecticut State Library (CSL) to support library construction projects. The Ridgefield Library was awarded the funds in November 2018 to help complete the building’s original design.

The library will also be the recipient of a matching gift from a local family, satisfying the CSL’s requirement that the remaining project funding be raised privately.

The terrace, included in the 2014 new building plans, was not completed due to a funding shortage. Located directly off the main level Bossidy Commons (across from the sliding glass lobby doors), it will be a fully accessible space.

“We thank our local and state officials for their assistance in obtaining the grant funding from the State Bond Commission,” said Library Director Brenda McKinley. “This fully accessible, Wi-Fi enabled terrace expands our programming and gathering options for our patrons of all ages. We look forward to welcoming the community to enjoy it.”

The library is hoping for a spring opening.

“The space was always intended to be public, so structural and drainage needs were addressed during construction,” McKinley said. “We will order materials as soon as the contracts are signed, and expect the work to finish the space to go quickly and smoothly.”

More information about the grant program can be found on the state library website: libguides.ctstate

library.org/dld/construc

tion/constructiongrants.