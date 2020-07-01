Ridgefield Library announces online programs in July

The Ridgefield Library is offering the following online programs in July. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org, or call 203-438-2282.

Camp NaNoWriMo: Weekly Online Workshops to Help Your Reach Your Writing Goals, Wednesday, July 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 6 p.m.

Murder by the Book Mystery Discussion, The Woman in the Window by A J Finn, Thursday, July 2, 10:30 a.m.

Venetian Ghetto, live online webinar with Toni McKeen, Tuesday, July 7, 4 p.m.

Non-fictioneers Online Book Discussion, The Vikings: A New History by Neil Oliver, Tuesday, July 7, 7 p.m.

World Lit Now! Online Book Discussion, The Mountains Sing by Que Mai Phan Nguyen, Wednesday, July 8, 10:30 a.m.

Lunchtime Language: French Beginners Conversation, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, July 8, 11:30 a.m.

Founders Hall Online Book Discussion, The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson, Thursday, July 9, 3-4:30 p.m.; founders_hall.org.

Author Talk, Boats Against the Current — The Fitzgeralds in Westport with Richard Webb, live online webinar, Thursday, July 9, 6 p.m.

Shutterbugs Photography Group online, Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m. Info: ridgefieldshutterbugs@yahoo.com.

Books and Breakfast Online Book Discussion, Monday, July 13, 10:30 a.m.

Tech Tricks, Intro to iPad online with Dawn DeCosta, Monday, July 13, 1 p.m.

Everything You Want to Know to Get Started Learning About Deaf Culture and American Sign Language (ASL) — an online 10-session course with Suzanne and Leroy Terrio, Mondays and Wednesdays beginning Monday, July 13, 6 p.m.

Could Internet Voting Strengthen Our Democracy in Turbulent Times?, live online webinar with Dr. John R. Patrick and Bob Reby, CFP ®, Tuesday, July 14, 6 p.m.

Tech Tricks, Apple Mail online with Dawn DeCosta, Thursday, July 16, 11 a.m.

Food for Thought: An Online Culinary Book Discussion Group, Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life by Barbara Kingsolver, Friday, July 17, 11 a.m.

The Colors of India, live online webinar with Toni McKeen, Tuesday, July 21, 4 p.m.

Critics’ Circle Online Book Discussion, Afterlife by Julia Alvarez, July 21, 7 p.m.

A.M. Online Book Group, The Plague by Albert Camus, July 22, 10 a.m.

Lunchtime Language: French Intermediate/Advanced Conversation, online with Anette Roth, Wednesday, July 22, 11:30 a.m.

Connecticut Poetry Society Monthly Workshop, online class, Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282

Birds and Birding, live online webinar with Ben Oko, Tuesday, July 28, 4 p.m.