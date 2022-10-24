Ridgefield Library, Books on the Common, hosting event with Cody Keenan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Pete Souza / The White House / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Pete Souza / The White House / Contributed photo Show More Show Less 3 of 3





The Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common are pleased to co-host an author event with Cody Keenan (RHS ’98) in celebration of the publication of his new book, Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America (Mariner/Harper Collins, October 2022).

The event, which will take place at the library on October 28 at 7 p.m., is free to the public. Cody will be in conversation with two of his former RHS teachers – Bob Cox and Kathy Wassall, both of whom he credits with setting him on his successful writing career.