Skip to main content
News

Ridgefield Library, Books on the Common, hosting event with Cody Keenan

Staff Reports

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

Ridgefield High School graduate Cody Keenan, right, served as the White House director of speechwriting during former President Barack Obama’s second term. Keenan helped the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra develop its latest piece, “A More Perfect Union,” which is based on Obama’s speeches. Jan. 27, 2014.
1of3

Ridgefield High School graduate Cody Keenan, right, served as the White House director of speechwriting during former President Barack Obama’s second term. Keenan helped the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra develop its latest piece, “A More Perfect Union,” which is based on Obama’s speeches. Jan. 27, 2014.

Pete Souza / The White House / Contributed photo

The Ridgefield Library and Books on the Common are pleased to co-host an author event with Cody Keenan (RHS ’98) in celebration of the publication of his new book, Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in the Battle for America (Mariner/Harper Collins, October 2022).  

The event, which will take place at the library on October 28 at 7 p.m., is free to the public.  Cody will be in conversation with two of his former RHS teachers – Bob Cox and Kathy Wassall, both of whom he credits with setting him on his successful writing career.

Cody served in the Obama administration for 8 years, and as chief speechwriter during Obama’s second term in office. The book highlights the tumultuous period following the murder of nine Black worshippers by a white supremacist in Charleston, South Carolina, and the impending two landmark Supreme Court decisions that would impact the future of health care (the ACA) and same-sex marriage in the country.

Books on the Common has been serving area readers since 1984.  Copies of Grace will be available at the event for purchase and signing.

 

Written By
Staff Reports