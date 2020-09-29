Ridgefield Independent Film Fest kicks off Oct. 14

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival announced the official lineup for its 5th annual festival taking place Oct. 14-18, with in person screenings at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, as well as an online programs of both feature length and short films.

“We knew we would have to adapt the RIFF program due to the global pandemic this year,” said RIFF festival director Megan Smith-Harris. “The good news is, we feel we’ve truly risen to the occasion by creating a fantastic hybrid program allowing for both live and virtual screening options. RIFF 2020 offers an array of exceptional films in various genres that we know will transport audiences to different worlds, and maybe even provide an escape from the actual world we’re currently living in.”

RIFF has once again partnered with the Ridgefield Theatre Barn (RTB) and is working closely with them to create a safe, COVID-compliant live viewing experience for those who opt to attend screenings in person.

“The Barn is thrilled to be hosting RIFF again this year,” said RTB Executive Director Pamme Jones. “When the pandemic hit, one of the first calls we had was with Megan and we committed right then and there to making RIFF a reality in 2020. The festival brings world-class cinema and interaction with the filmmakers to Ridgefield and is a staple in the arts and culture scene here in town. We need the festival to go on!”

RIFF also will be embracing new technology to bring festival offerings to audience members at home through their Virtual Festival option.

Kicking off the festival is the documentary, Gay Chorus: Deep South, directed by David Charles Wednesday, Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with both live and virtual screenings.

The RIFF 2020 lineup showcases 60 short and feature-length films from around the world, including multiple premieres.

For the complete schedule, tickets or more information about The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival, go to RIFFct.org.