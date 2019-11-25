Ridgefield Holiday Stroll to feature ugly sweater contest, selfie scavenger hunt

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Holiday Stroll to feature ugly sweater contest, selfie scavenger hunt 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The 20th edition of Ridgefield’s annual Holiday Stroll will offer two new activities for families and community members on Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7.

In addition to the horse and carriage rides and live ice scultpting that takes place Friday night ever year, the Stroll will feature an ugly sweater contest and a selfie scavenger hunt in downtown Ridgefield.

The scavenger hunt will take place throughout the weekend and will task attenders to take pictures of everything from strolling carolers to toy drive donations to magic shows.

The ugly sweater contest will take place between 2 and 3 on Saturday. Judges will be First Selectman Rudy Marconi, artist Tina Sturges, Chris Mann, Dave Schneider (CEO, Fairfield County Bank), comedian Chrstine O’Leary, and interior designer Andrea Romeo. Judging with take place outside of Fairfield County Bank Insurance Services.

“The ugly sweater craze has really taken off,” said Kathy Graham of Fairfield County Bank, who has been organizing the event for the past two decades. “We want to create something that people of all ages could participate in, and we really wanted it to be on Saturday afternoon to encourage shoppers to be in the downtown.”

There will be five $100 gift cards to downtown Ridgefield businesses. They will be awarded to winners in the following categories: family, child, adult, teenager, and merchant.

“Just visit the downtown Ridgefield Facebook page to find and download the form,” Graham said. “All the instructions on how to register are there.”

As for the Holiday Stroll’s scavenger hunt, participants will snap a selfie with their face and the scavenger item and post it to Instagram with #RidgeScavHunt19.

Don’t have an Instagram? Residents can always create an account for the weekend and delete it after the game. Posts must be from the same account to count towards the same person. First and second place winners will receive prizes.

“This is a whole new way of doing a scavenger hunt and we think it’s a great idea,” Graham said. “A little secret to those thinking they can complete it all Friday night: One of the 10 selfie tasks is to get a picture of the magician Tom Pesce. And he’s only performing Saturday this year so it really pays to be in town Saturday.”