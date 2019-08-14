Ridgefield Historical Society to repair Scott House
The Ridgefield Historical Society will use a recently announced Anne S. Richardson Fund grant for several capital projects at the Scott House, the society’s headquarters on Sunset Lane.
Sharon Dunphy, president of the Ridgefield Historical Society, said the grant was for $30,000 and will be a significant factor in efforts to maintain the 1714 Scott House and continue to expand the historical society’s programming and community outreach.
"On behalf of the historical society's board of directors, we are delighted to be awarded this generous grant from the Anne S. Richardson Fund. Congratulations to all of the other Ridgefield non-profits who received support this year. We are very grateful to be counted among them," said Ms. Dunphy.
The Scott House, which was taken down from its Catoonah Street location (where it had been moved from its original Main Street site), was reassembled on town land rented to the Ridgefield Historical Society in 2001. It opened as the historical society headquarters in September 2002 and includes a climate-controlled vault where the organization’s extensive archives are stored. For more information, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.