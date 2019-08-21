Ridgefield Historical Society seeks volunteers

The Ridgefield Historical Society is looking for volunteers this fall. There are openings for an assistant archivist to work with Town Historian Kay Ables and for three docents. The docents are needed at the Peter Parley Schoolhouse (open the last Sunday of the month May-October and for some other special occasions) and for last Sunday tours (November and January-April) of the David Scott House, the Society’s headquarters at 4 Sunset Lane.

Training will be provided for all positions; an interest in sharing and preserving Ridgefield history is key.

The Ridgefield Historical Society is a repository of thousands of documents, photographs, and books as well as other material. It uses state-of-the-art preservation techniques in its climate-controlled vault, which comprises the basement of the 18th Century Scott House. In addition to its cataloging and preservation work, the Historical Society is expanding its programming outreach to highlight the town’s many fascinating people and places.

For more information, call 203-438-5821, email info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or visit www.ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.