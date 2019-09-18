Ridgefield Historical Society opens fall membership drive

Tracy Seem, Betsy Reid, Sara Champion, Kathryn Tufano, and Amy Hellrigel. Tracy Seem, Betsy Reid, Sara Champion, Kathryn Tufano, and Amy Hellrigel. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Historical Society opens fall membership drive 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The fall membership campaign of the Ridgefield Historical Society is underway. Letters have gone out to current and past members, inviting them to continue supporting the preservation and interpretation of the town’s historical, cultural, and architectural heritage. (The Historical Society maintains the 18th Century Scott House as its headquarters, as well as the Peter Parley Schoolhouse on West Lane.)

Membership chairperson Tracy Seem notes that membership benefits include discounts on trips, gift shop purchases, genealogy research services and historic plaques as well as priority registration, early access to ticket sales, and a token of the Society’s thanks.

This year, the Historical Society is planning members-only events, the first of which will be a reception on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Scott House. Town historian Kay Ables will talk about the extensive archives of historical materials that are catalogued and preserved in the Scott House vault and architect Dave Scott will discuss the campaign to save the Scott House and how the building was reassembled at its present site.

Anyone who would like to learn more about Historical Society membership is invited to visit the website, ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-438-5821; the Scott House is open to visitors Tuesday through Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m.