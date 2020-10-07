https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-Historical-Society-hosts-annual-meeting-15627787.php
Ridgefield Historical Society hosts annual meeting
Photo: Tracy Seem Photo
The Ridgefield Historical Society’s annual meeting, open to all members, will take place by Zoom video conference Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. The session will include annual reports and election of a slate of officers and directors.
To sign up to receive a link for the meeting, members may email info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. Details on participating will be provided with the link.
Following the close of the annual meeting, the new officers and board will convene a regularly scheduled meeting, which is open only to the board.
For more information about the Ridgefield Historical Society, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org or call 203-438-5821.
View Comments