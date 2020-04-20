Ridgefield Historical Society features Ballard Greenhouse history on website

The Ridgefield Historical Society is featuring a new e-book, A History of Ballard Greenhouse and the Garden and Conservation Trust, created by Terry McManus, archivist and historian for the Ridgefield Garden Club.

The Ridgefield Historical Society is continuing its programming online, with new material posted regularly on its website and promoted through the new #RidgefieldStreams site for the town’s arts and cultural organizations.

The historical society is featuring a new e-book, A History of Ballard Greenhouse and the Garden and Conservation Trust, created by Terry McManus, archivist and historian for the Ridgefield Garden Club. Like a number of other Ridgefield organizations, The Ridgefield Garden Club stores its records securely in the vault at the Scott House headquarters of the historical society.

As an introduction to the e-book, there’s a video interview with McManus, describing the work she did and the history of the greenhouse, which was originally part of the Ballard estate, Graeloe. Bequeathed to the Town of Ridgefield by Elizabeth Ballard for a park, the property included formal gardens as well as the greenhouse.

McManus, also past chairman of The Garden Club of America’s Garden History and Design Committee, talks about the nearly 90-year partnership between Ridgefield Garden Club and Caudatowa Garden Club, which continues today in their combined efforts to preserve Ballard Greenhouse through the Garden and Conservation Trust. A pdf of the book is available on the historical society website.

