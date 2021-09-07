Ridgefield Historical Society celebrating 20 years at Scott House

3
The Ridgefield Historical Society will mark 20 years of preserving the town’s history at the 1714 Scott House next month. It will also honor its founders during a year of celebration that kicks off on Oct. 2.
The Society came into being with the opening of the Scott House on Sunset Lane in October 2001 after a yearslong effort by members of the Ridgefield Preservation Trust to save the iconic saltbox home. The Addessi family, who owned the building when it stood on Catoonah Street, made a major fundraising contribution to disassemble and store the structure until its new life could begin.