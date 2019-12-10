Ridgefield High students to host clothing sale Sunday

Ridgefield High School’s class of 2021 will host a clothing slae fundraiser at St. Stephen’s Church on Sunday, Dec. 15.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be held in the church’s SafeRides room located at 351 Main Street.

Money raised will go towards supporting the class of 2021.

Unsold clothing will be given to the Ridgefield Thrift Store and benefit charities.

The RHS class of 2021 is also seeking donations for the fundraiser. If you have any clothes to donate, drop them off on the front porch of 276 Nod Road between Dec. 10-12.