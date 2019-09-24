Ridgefield High students learn about autumnal equinox
Published
Ridgefield High School Latin I class met with J. R. Condosta, left, physics and astronomy teacher, in his star lab on Monday, Sept. 23 (the autumnal equinox) to explore the stars and their connections to Latin and Roman and Greek mythology. “The students were making great connections and Mr. Condosta was an amazing guest speaker,” said Latin teacher Janice Utsogn, pictured right.
Ridgefield High School Latin I class met with J. R. Condosta, left, physics and astronomy teacher, in his star lab on Monday, Sept. 23 (the autumnal equinox) to explore the stars and their connections to Latin
Ridgefield High School Latin I class met with J. R. Condosta, left, physics and astronomy teacher, in his star lab on Monday, Sept. 23 (the autumnal equinox) to explore the stars and their connections to Latin and Roman and Greek mythology. “The students were making great connections and Mr. Condosta was an amazing guest speaker,” said Latin teacher Janice Utsogn, pictured right.
Ridgefield High School Latin I class met with J. R. Condosta, left, physics and astronomy teacher, in his star lab on Monday, Sept. 23 (the autumnal equinox) to explore the stars and their connections to Latin