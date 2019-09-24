  • Ridgefield High School Latin I class met with J. R. Condosta, left, physics and astronomy teacher, in his star lab on Monday, Sept. 23 (the autumnal equinox) to explore the stars and their connections to Latin and Roman and Greek mythology. “The students were making great connections and Mr. Condosta was an amazing guest speaker,” said Latin teacher Janice Utsogn, pictured right. Photo: Contributed Photo

    Ridgefield High School Latin I class met with J. R. Condosta, left, physics and astronomy teacher, in his star lab on Monday, Sept. 23 (the autumnal equinox) to explore the stars and their connections to Latin and Roman and Greek mythology. “The students were making great connections and Mr. Condosta was an amazing guest speaker,” said Latin teacher Janice Utsogn, pictured right.

    less

    Ridgefield High School Latin I class met with J. R. Condosta, left, physics and astronomy teacher, in his star lab on Monday, Sept. 23 (the autumnal equinox) to explore the stars and their connections to Latin

    ... more
    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Ridgefield High School Latin I class met with J. R. Condosta, left, physics and astronomy teacher, in his star lab on Monday, Sept. 23 (the autumnal equinox) to explore the stars and their connections to Latin and Roman and Greek mythology. “The students were making great connections and Mr. Condosta was an amazing guest speaker,” said Latin teacher Janice Utsogn, pictured right.

less

Ridgefield High School Latin I class met with J. R. Condosta, left, physics and astronomy teacher, in his star lab on Monday, Sept. 23 (the autumnal equinox) to explore the stars and their connections to Latin

... more
Photo: Contributed Photo