Pomp and Circumstance, tassels and gowns — Ridgefield High School’s class of 2020 will graduate Friday, June 19, at the O’Neill Center at Danbury’s WestConn campus.

First they have to finish 10 months of school.

The Board of Education approved the time and place during an August meeting.

Two members of the board — Sharon D’Orso and former board chair Fran Walton — said they have children who will be graduating with the class.

“It’s good to get this locked up now because we know that a lot of schools use the WestConn campus, and we want to make sure we get our spot,” said Chairwoman Margaret Stamatis.