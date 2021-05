Tiger Hollow stadium never looked more festive than it did on Friday night, May 21, as Ridgefield High School seniors arrived dressed to the nines to enjoy each other’s company at Senior Night, which replaced the usual prom. Pre-packaged dinner, music and a hypnotist were part of the evening’s festivities.

Ridgefield Public Schools extended a huge “thank you” to the volunteers, staff, committee members and student leaders for finding a way to bring together the Class of 2021 before graduation.