Ridgefield High's varsity lacrosse team clinches state championship

RIDGEFIELD — On June 12, Ridgefield High School’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team defeated Fairfield Prep to clinch the state championship title. Accompanying the Tigers’ in their celebrations was 10-year-old resident Conner Curran, who served as the team’s honorary captain during the season.
Having lived with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a progressive muscle-wasting condition, for more than half his life, the Barlow Mountain student has had to watch sporting events from the sidelines. But that all changed when head coach Roy Colsey read a social media post about Curran.