Members from from Ridgefield High School’s Interact Club made a large donation to RVNAhealth’s food pantry before the holidays. The pantry is open Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. “Nutritious food helps homebound and in-need patients heal faster,” RVNAhealth wrote on its Twitter page. “A huge thanks to the Ridgefield High School Interact Club for contributing a bounty of donations to our food pantry!”