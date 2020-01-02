Ridgefield High musicians to host small ensemble concert Jan. 7

Join the RHS music program for their small ensemble concert on Tuesday Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.

Seated on the auditorium stage, there is a Manhattan speakeasy vibe and a more intimate environment for spectators. However, seats are limited to 150 so first come first served.

The concert will be made up of multiple talented ensembles: The Chamber Orchestra, Madrigal Singers, Rockestra, and Jazz band.

All groups comprised of highly talented students will give the audience a taste of a variety of different music genres and styles. The Chamber Orchestra, led by Mr. McNamara, will be performing a Mozart Concerto, a movement from Bach’s third Brandenburg Concerto, and O Magnum Mysterium.

Made up of 24 students, the Chamber Orchestra has worked hard outside of school hours to prepare for this concert.

It is an audition based group that allows students to play in an orchestra of high caliber. Part of Mr. Haines program, the Madrigal Singers will be singing Da Cosi Dotta by Palestrina, Away in a Manger, S’Vivon arranged by Darmon Meader, and Grant Us Peace by Bruce W. Tippette.

The students in the Madrigal Singers participate in this group outside of the regular choir. Rockestra, a unique orchestra, is an audition based orchestra that plays rock music. This unique experience allows students to learn how to play other styles of music that are different from a traditional orchestra. Also, the student run group gives the members the freedom to choose their own songs and nurture a sense of independence and responsibility.

Run by Mr. Beratis, the Jazz Band is a small group of students that have a passion for playing jazz. Creating a fun environment with their music, the jazz band will be playing Basie, Straight Ahead by Sammy Nestico, Groove Merchant by Thad Jones, Lush Life by Billy Strayhorn, Hay Burner by Sammy Nestico, A Night in Tunisia by Dizzy Gillespie, and Shiny Stockings by Frank Foster. During the performance, there will be soloists featured in each piece, and a possible special guest in one other songs.

Come support the RHS music program and enjoy a night of music presented to you by the small ensembles. Remember to arrive early because there is only 150 seats available.