Ridgefield High junior cleans up courtyard at Branchville Elementary School

Ridgefield High School junior Luke Nelson, center in hat, helped clean up the courtyard at Branchville Elementary School this fall. Pictured around Nelson is his clean-up crew, including Principal Keith Margolus on the far left. less Ridgefield High School junior Luke Nelson, center in hat, helped clean up the courtyard at Branchville Elementary School this fall. Pictured around Nelson is his clean-up crew, including Principal Keith ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield High junior cleans up courtyard at Branchville Elementary School 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Branchville Elementary School has received a facelift of sorts to its courtyard.

The cleanup came thanks to efforts by former Branchville student and Ridgefield High School junior Luke Nelson.

Nelson earmarked the Branchville courtyard as the ideal project in his goal of earning the rank of Eagle Scout. With the support of Principal Keith Margolus and the team of helpers Nelson assembled, he earned his Eagle Scout rank, the highest honor given by Boy Scouts of America, and an achievement earned by just four percent of scouts nationwide.

“We have been so fortunate that alumni like Luke feel so strongly about Branchville that they are willing to return and give back,” Principal Margolus said. “Luke, and the crew he organized, removed years of overgrowth. It has changed from a space that resembled an overgrown forest to a relaxing outdoor classroom where students can read and learn. Thank you, Luke!”