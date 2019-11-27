Ridgefield High hosts ‘Dodge a Cop’ dodgeball tournament

Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ridgefield High hosts ‘Dodge a Cop’ dodgeball tournament 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

On Monday Nov. 25, RHS sports marketing students held the second annual Dodge a Cop tournament benefiting the CT Special Olympics.

Fifteen teams and a total of 90 students, teachers, and police officers competed. First prize included tickets to a New York Giants game.

Local businesses including Ridgefield Bicycle Company, Prospector Theater, and Planet Pizza donated gift card prizes and food for the event.

The idea for the tournament was presented last year to business teacher Jesse Peterkin by School Resource Officer Fernando Luis. Peterkin saw an opportunity to provide his sports marketing students with the real world challenge of running a charity tournament.

For information on how your business can get involved with our next charity tournament, contact business teacher Jesse Peterkin at jpeterkin@ridgefield.org.