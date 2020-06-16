Ridgefield High has new principal

Dr. Jacob (Jake) Greenwood has been named the new principal at Ridgefield High School. Greenwood previously taught at the school from 1999 to 2012. Dr. Jacob (Jake) Greenwood has been named the new principal at Ridgefield High School. Greenwood previously taught at the school from 1999 to 2012. Photo: Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed Photo Photo: Ridgefield Public Schools / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield High has new principal 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ridgefield High School has a new principal — and he won’t need a tour of the place.

Dr. Jacob (Jake) Greenwood, a former biology teacher and dean of students at Ridgefield High, has been chosen to replace Stacey Gross, who is leaving at the end of June after announcing her retirement last November.

Greenwood was announced as the new principal during a special Board of Education meeting that streamed Monday night on the Ridgefield Public Schools’ YouTube channel.

Greenwood taught biology at RHS from 1999 to 2012 and was promoted to dean of students in 2006 and science department chair in 2009. Greenwood left the high school to become assistant principal at Darien High School. For the last two school years, Greenwood has been the principal of Masuk High School in Monroe.

“As I began my educational career in RHS, the Ridgefield community has always held a special place in my heart, and I am humbled and excited for the opportunity to return as principal,” wrote Greenwood in a press release issued by Ridgefield Superintendent of Schools Susie Da Silva on Monday night. “It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve the students, families, and staff of Ridgefield once again.”

In the press release, Da Silva said that the district conducted a comprehensive search, and that Greenwood’s experience as a Fairfield County principal, DRG A assistant principal, and RHS teacher/administrator “struck the [district] as invaluable.”

Da Silva noted Greenwood’s experience in connecting with students and families, collaborating with faculty, and embracing innovation.

In her recommendation of Greenwood, Darien High School Principal Ellen Dunn wrote, “he had tremendously strong relationships with students ... and wonderful relationships with teachers. You will be very lucky to have him.”

“The one thing you need to know is that he is the real deal,” wrote Joseph Kobza, an assistant superintendent at Masuk High School. “This will be a huge loss for his district.”

“I can think of no better administrator to lead a school community,” wrote Ellen Spark, a former assistant principal at Darien High. “Dr. Greenwood leads with the premise that all students matter.”

Greenwood, who holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of New Hampshire, a masters degree from the University of Southern Maine, and a doctoral degree from Western Connecticut State University, will start Aug. 1.