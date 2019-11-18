Ridgefield High grad Anne Zembron marries Mark Grismer in Oregon

Anne Zembron and Mark Grismer. Anne Zembron and Mark Grismer. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield High grad Anne Zembron marries Mark Grismer in Oregon 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Anne Kathryn Zembron and Mark Anthony Grismer were married on Sept. 21 at Camp Colton in Colton, Ore. John E. Zembron, the brother of the bride, who became a First Nation minister for the occasion, officiated.

The bride is a contract specialist with the Oregon Clinic in Portland, Ore. She graduated from Ridgefield High School in 2004 and cum laude from Tulane University in 2008 with a degree in English and Latin American studies.

She is the daughter of John T. and Linda O. Zembron of Ridgefield.

The groom is a project manager at Green Canopy Homes in Portland. He graduated from the University of California, San Diego, and received a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from California State University, Pomona.

He is the son of Beverly Grismer of Cerritos, Calif., and the late Michael J. Grismer.

The couple met in 2015 in Vietnam where the groom was then employed as a rock-climbing instructor.

Following a honeymoon in New Zealand, the couple will reside in Portland.