Ridgefield High debuts Ballard Park concert series

Ridgefield Public Schools are anticipating to host concerts with live audiences again this year. So to get in some practice after 14 months of pandemic restrictions, Ridgefield High’s bands and orchestras debuted its spring concerts at Ballard Park.
Audience members gathered in late May to enjoy works by Beethoven, Mahler, Hazo and many more composers. And while the series was a return to normalcy, it was unique in many ways. The ensembles held two separate concerts, skewing from the typical combined concert held in Ridgefield High’s auditorium. Additionally, all attendees complied with mask and social distancing regulations. The changes were made in order to prioritize the health and safety of both students and audience members.