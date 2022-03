BROOKFIELD — Ridgefield High School’s varsity dance team continues to make program history.

Following a “huge” first-place win at the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference state championships last month, the team brought that momentum to regionals and “left everything out on the floor,” Coach Taylor Bobay said.

Over the weekend the Tigers secured another first-place title at the New England Interscholastic Dance Championship. It was the first time they had ever qualified for the event.

“We were up against teams that compete every year and we won the whole thing,” Bobay said. “We added stunts and tricks (with) extremely detailed choreography, which made us stand out.”

The team initially made history this January with a first-place win at the Woodland Regional Dance Competition — the first-ever in the program’s nearly 20-year existence.

“We won against seven-time consecutive state champions,” Bobay said, “so it was definitely on our radar at that point that states could be achieved.”

The Tigers became CIAC champions for the first time at Hamden High School on Feb. 26, besting 27 other hip-hop teams from across the state.

“It felt like we were riding a pre-paved path this entire year,” Bobay said. “New England was our best performance since we were so grateful to even be participating. Winning was not the goal — we just wanted to make the most of it (and) show off our hard work.”

The Tigers spent about five months perfecting the two-minute routine, which “flowed out” of Bobay in just two days.

“To have 27 girls out there to look like one person (is) moving is incredibly difficult,” she added. “People don’t understand the levels of athleticism (required of) this program.”

Bobay regarded her squad as a talented group of dancers, led by captains Eliza Morris, Claire Wilkinson, Hailey DeWalt and Lauren Toia. Twelve seniors will graduate from the team year, 10 of whom have been dancing since freshman year.

Bobay reflected on what was the Tigers’ most remarkable season yet.

“We had been preparing for this moment for years as a team,” she said. “Our heart was in it.”

alyssa.seidman@hearstmediact.com