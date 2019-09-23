Ridgefield High School to host hazardous waste drop-off Oct. 5

Ridgefield residents can drop off paint and pesticides at the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority’s household hazardous waste event at Ridgefield High School on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Hazardous items that are accepted, include: camera batteries, stains and varnishes, oven and toilet bowl cleaners, moth balls, septic tan degreasers and wood preservatives (see more below).

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Residents from Bethel, Brookfield Danbury, New Fairfield, and Newtown are also welcome to deposit without registration.

Residents from Redding, Bridgewater, Kent, Sherman and New Milford must pre-register to attend by calling HRRA at 203-775-4539 or emailing info@hrra.org.

Accepted materials also include:

Paint Thinners & Strippers

Dry Cleaning Solvents

Waste Fuels (Kerosene, Gasoline)

Lighter Fluids

Resins, Rosins & Adhesives

Polishes for Furniture, Floor & Metals

Cleaners for Rugs & Upholstery

Cleaners for Oven, Toilet Bowl & Drains

Swimming Pool Chemicals

Fluorescent Bulbs

Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides

(including Lawn Care Products)

Flea Powder

Spot Removers

Carburetor Cleaners, Brake Fluids

Transmission Fluids, Car Waxes

Full or Partially Full Aerosol Cans

Rubber Cement, Airplane Glue

Photo Chemicals, Chemistry Sets

Hobby Supplies

Rechargeable (Ni-Cd) Batteries

Camera Batteries

Thermostats, Thermometers

The following items are not accepted:

Motor Oil & Antifreeze (Recycle at Town Drop Off Center)

Ammunition, Fireworks, Explosives (Call the Police Depart.)

Radioactive Materials

Unknown Gases

Controlled Substances

Pathological Material