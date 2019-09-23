Ridgefield High School to host hazardous waste drop-off Oct. 5
Ridgefield residents can drop off paint and pesticides at the Housatonic Resources Recovery Authority’s household hazardous waste event at Ridgefield High School on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Hazardous items that are accepted, include: camera batteries, stains and varnishes, oven and toilet bowl cleaners, moth balls, septic tan degreasers and wood preservatives (see more below).
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Residents from Bethel, Brookfield Danbury, New Fairfield, and Newtown are also welcome to deposit without registration.
Residents from Redding, Bridgewater, Kent, Sherman and New Milford must pre-register to attend by calling HRRA at 203-775-4539 or emailing info@hrra.org.
Accepted materials also include:
Paint Thinners & Strippers
Dry Cleaning Solvents
Waste Fuels (Kerosene, Gasoline)
Lighter Fluids
Resins, Rosins & Adhesives
Polishes for Furniture, Floor & Metals
Cleaners for Rugs & Upholstery
Cleaners for Oven, Toilet Bowl & Drains
Swimming Pool Chemicals
Fluorescent Bulbs
Pesticides, Herbicides, Insecticides
(including Lawn Care Products)
Flea Powder
Spot Removers
Carburetor Cleaners, Brake Fluids
Transmission Fluids, Car Waxes
Full or Partially Full Aerosol Cans
Rubber Cement, Airplane Glue
Photo Chemicals, Chemistry Sets
Hobby Supplies
Rechargeable (Ni-Cd) Batteries
Camera Batteries
Thermostats, Thermometers
The following items are not accepted:
Motor Oil & Antifreeze (Recycle at Town Drop Off Center)
Ammunition, Fireworks, Explosives (Call the Police Depart.)
Radioactive Materials
Unknown Gases
Controlled Substances
Pathological Material