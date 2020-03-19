Ridgefield High School student selected as National Youth Delegate

Spencer Ogden, a student at Ridgefield High School, has been selected to represent Ridgefield, Conn. as a National Youth Delegate to the 2020 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment at George Mason University.

Ogden joins a select group of 300 students from across the country to participate in an intensive, week-long study of leadership in environmental science and conservation. Ogden was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.

George Mason University along with partners, National Geographic and the National Zoo will welcome the nation’s young scholars to Washington, D.C. With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Youth Summit on the Environment offers aspiring environmentalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The week-long program is held at George Mason University’s state-of-the-art campus. The Summit will encourage and inspire young leaders who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers in this dynamic industry. The Washington Youth Summit on the Environment will be held June 28 to July 3, 2020.

Ogden is the son of Karen and Paul Ogden of Ridgefield.