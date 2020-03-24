-
Ridgefield High School DECA Club members: front row, Alexia Anglade, Emily Buonocore, Kate Dougherty, Alyssa DeStefano, Sophie Reale; second row, Madeline Edgerly, Gianni Coraci, Jack McGuire, Joseph Suozzi, Keith Brown; and third row, Luke Boylan, Dylan Flood, Diego Rodriguez, Brett Hall, Avery Simoneau, Jack Matthews, Brennan Ward. less
Photo: Contributed Photo
Ridgefield High School senior, Sophie Reale, won first place at this year’s DECA State Leadership Conference on Wednesday, March 4. Reale was first in the Apparel and Accessories Marketing Series competition. She and 15 RHS DECA club members competed at the conference held at the Aqua Turf Club in Plantsville, with more than 1,000 attendees from schools around the state.
This is the second year that Reale has won a state championship at the DECA State Leadership Conference. DECA membership is available to students with career interests in marketing, entrepreneurship, finance, hospitality, and management in grades 9 through 12.