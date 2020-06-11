Ridgefield High School’s graduation events start Friday, June 12, and continue Thursday, June 18

Thomas Formus applauds during Ridgefield High School's graduation ceremony held Friday, June 22, 2018, at the O'Neill Center at Western Connecticut State University. Thomas Formus applauds during Ridgefield High School's graduation ceremony held Friday, June 22, 2018, at the O'Neill Center at Western Connecticut State University. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ridgefield High School’s graduation events start Friday, June 12, and continue Thursday, June 18 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Graduation's a-comin’ — with coronavirus concerns reshaping the plans.

Ridgefield High School’s roughly 400 seniors will graduate with a series of unusual, social distanced events — starting Friday, June 12, with daylong drive-through diploma pickup.

The drive-through pickup of diplomas will go on at the high school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12. Plans include providing “swag bags” to seniors, and the prospective graduates will be able to get photos, including shots posing with a cardboard cutout of Ridgefield High School Principal Dr. Stacey Gross, who is retiring herself.

A drive-in movie style graduation ceremony is planned next Thursday, June 18, at the high school, complete with the usual speeches — projected live — along with the reading of all graduates’ names, and even the group turning of tassels. To help maintain social distances, the ceremony is being planned as a “one car per graduate” affair, in two separate sessions, divided alphabetically — the first half of the class starting at noon, and the second half of the class starting at 2:30

Then, the virtual graduation will be broadcast on the school’s website beginning at 4 p.m. on June 19, so seniors can gather at home with family members while also viewing classmates.