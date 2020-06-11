Ridgefield High School’s graduation events start Friday, June 12, and continue Thursday, June 18
Graduation's a-comin’ — with coronavirus concerns reshaping the plans.
Ridgefield High School’s roughly 400 seniors will graduate with a series of unusual, social distanced events — starting Friday, June 12, with daylong drive-through diploma pickup.
The drive-through pickup of diplomas will go on at the high school from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 12. Plans include providing “swag bags” to seniors, and the prospective graduates will be able to get photos, including shots posing with a cardboard cutout of Ridgefield High School Principal Dr. Stacey Gross, who is retiring herself.
A drive-in movie style graduation ceremony is planned next Thursday, June 18, at the high school, complete with the usual speeches — projected live — along with the reading of all graduates’ names, and even the group turning of tassels. To help maintain social distances, the ceremony is being planned as a “one car per graduate” affair, in two separate sessions, divided alphabetically — the first half of the class starting at noon, and the second half of the class starting at 2:30
Then, the virtual graduation will be broadcast on the school’s website beginning at 4 p.m. on June 19, so seniors can gather at home with family members while also viewing classmates.