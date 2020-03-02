Ridgefield High School junior wins dance scholarship

Christina Colin, a junior at Ridgefield High School received a dance scholarship at the Groove fall convention held Feb. 14 at the University of Bridgeport. Christina, a dance student at The Wilton Dance Studio, had to overcome major back surgery several years ago to realize her dream of becoming a dancer. Her dance at the competition was a memorial piece dedicated to her Uncle Joe, a fireman who lost his life helping rescue others in the Twin Towers on 9/11.

Tom Formus has earned 2019 New England Small College Athletic Conference fall All-Academic honors at Bates College where he is majoring in economics. Son of Krzysztof T. Formus and Eva Formus, he is a 2018 graduate of Ridgefield High School, and a member of the football team at Bates.

Kyle McCormick was named to the fall semester dean’s list at The Citadel.

Callahan Meachem was named to the fall semester dean’s list at Furman University. Meachem’s parents are Mark and Heather Meachem.

Patrick Budicini was among the 177 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Intersession 2020 semester. Budicini, a finance major at Scranton participated in CIEE Open Campus, Global Institutes in Germany; Argentina; South Africa; Denmark; United Kingdom; Spain; France; Italy; and Chile.

John Truskowski earned a master of science degree in computer sciences from The University of Wisconsin-Madison.