Ridgefield High School continues theatre year with Silent Sky

The Ridgefield High School Visual and Performing Arts Department will stage the play Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson on Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 31-Feb. 1 in the Black Box Theatre of Ridgefield High School.

The true story of early 20th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, Silent Sky explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discovery, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

The play is directed by RHS Performing Arts teacher Sherry Cox and features a cast of five students. They are Lucy Basile, Jessica Hay, Audrey Huff, Liam Huff, and Charlotte Ward. Shane Jaeger is the Stage Manager.

Silent Sky will have five evening performances, Jan. 23-25 and January 31-Feb. 1 at 7:30 p.m., with snow dates of Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 at 2:00pm.

All tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door. Ridgefield seniors who have a Gold Card may enjoy one show for free but must have the Gold Card with them for admission.

More info at http://www.rhsperformingarts.info/ RHS telephone: 203-894-5750.