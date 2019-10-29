Ridgefield High School announces 2019-20 theater season

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield High School announces 2019-20 theater season 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Ridgefield High School Visual and Performing Arts Department has announced its 2019-20 theater season productions.

During the weekends of Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 22-23, students will perform The Odd Couple (female version) by Neil Simon. Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Simon’s hilarious contemporary comic play, made popular on both television and in film, but with a gender-swapped cast that breathes new life into this classic comedy, an announcement said.

In late January, the department will present the play Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, performed in the Black Box Theatre. The true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt explores a woman’s place in society during a time of immense scientific discoveries, when women’s ideas were dismissed until men claimed credit for them.

In mid-March, audiences can look forward to the spring musical, Legally Blonde, The Musical. A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde, The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, the announcement said. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances — this musical is so much fun, the announcement continued, it should be illegal!

Tickets for The Odd Couple will be available at the door on performance days and for sale online at rhsperformingarts.info beginning Nov. 4.