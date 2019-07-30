Ridgefield Happenings: The Brother Brothers, Shakespeare on the Green, Monday Matinee Movies

The Brother Brothers

The Brother Brothers perform Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park, part of the CHIRP free summer concert series. Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Identical twins Adam and David Moss carry on the folk tradition for a new generation using minimal instrumentation, heartfelt lyricism, and harmonies. To learn more about The Brother Brothers, visit thebrotherbrothersmusic.com.

It’s underwritten through the continuing support of Bob and Loire Leavitt.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

Shakespeare on the Green

People’s United Bank presents Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo: Julius Caesar at the Ridgefield Playhouse, a free family event on Sunday, Aug. 4, at noon.

A family-friendly version of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, produced and performed by Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, will take place live under the tent at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo are free, but must be reserved by calling 203-438-5795, or visiting ridgefieldplayhouse.org. There is a limit of six tickets per family on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will be held at the box office until 1 p.m. the day of the show. In addition to People’s United Bank, this event is sponsored by Eversource, Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings and Ann & Steve Carlson. Additional Support provided by All Season Party Rentals and Pepsi.

The Green Expo features local businesses that are conscious about making environmentally-friendly choices. The experts who will be participating in the Green Expo “will explain how easy it can be to implement sustainability in our workplace practices, in how we run our homes and how we can make everyday choices that are not only good for us but also for the environment,” a press release said. There will be food samples, food for purchase, product information and demonstrations.

Monday Matinee Movies

The Prospector Theater, 25 Prospect St., Ridgefield hosts Monday Morning Matinee Movies for $5, through Sept. 2.

To purchase movie tickets or for more information, visit prospectortheater.org.

Sicily travel lecture

Toni McKeen, genealogist and lecturer presents a power point presentation on the history, culture and food of Sicily on Monday, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

The lecture is enriched with Toni's experiences from her several visits to this island.

For more information or to register, call the library.

Sam Reider & The Human Hands

Sam Reider & The Human Hands will perform in the free CHIRP summer concert series on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is East Ridge Middle School.

Reider is an award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist, and singer who combines jazz and Americana worlds. Together with The Human Hands, an ensemble of acoustic musicians based in Brooklyn, the band has appeared at major festivals throughout the US, performed live on the BBC, and completed a 10-day tour of the UK. Their 2019 season includes headline performances at the Savannah Music Festival and Jazz at Lincoln Center. For more information about the band, visit samreidermusic.com/thehumanhands/.

Underwritten thanks to the generosity of the Anna Maria & Stephen Kellen Foundation.

Summertime Bible Study

Summertime Bible Study — The Lord’s Prayer led by Pastor Debbie Rundlett will be held Wednesdays, beginning Aug. 7, from 7-8:30 p.m., at Ridgebury Congregational Church, Shields Hall, 605 Ridgebury Road.

For more information, call the church office at 203-478-2806.

Damn Tall Buildings

Damn Tall Buildings will perform in the free CHIRP summer concert series Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is The Ridgefield Playhouse.

From Boston, with a bluegrass foundation, they are not your traditional bluegrass ensemble. The band coined the term “guerrilla roots” to describe its sound, which draws on early-20th-century Americana/bluegrass music. For more information about the band, visit damntallbuildings.com/home.

American Creed film screening

Ridgefield Library is hosting a screening of the PBS documentary American Creed on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Community Conversation facilitated by Dr. Leslie Lindenauer, of Western Connecticut State University.

In the film, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from different points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed. Their spirited inquiry frames the stories of citizen-activists striving to realize their own visions of America’s promise across deepening divides, an announcement said.

The program is also part of American Creed: Community Conversations, a project of Citizen Film in partnership with the American Library Association and the National Writing Project, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

College essay course

The Do’s and Don’ts of Writing College Essays, a new course offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the Annex, 66 Prospect Street. Cost is $29. Student may accompany parent at no extra charge. The course provides insights on: how to convey “personality: in a college essay; the do’s and don’ts in topic selection, language, style and tone; the best time to get started and how to begin.

Instructor Jack Brandon is an independent educational consultant who has been helping students with their essays and interviewing skills for over a decade. He previously spent more than 20 years as a sales and marketing executive in the television and film industry. He also has counselled students on their written and oral presentational skills at Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs and for the Yonkers Partnership in Education and taught business writing and presentation as an Adjunct Professor at Mercy College.

Student may accompany parent at no extra charge. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Beekeeping program

Why I became a Beekeeper: A How To Guide To Beekeeping will be the topic for a program by Catherine Wolko from the Humblebee Honey Co., Thursday, Aug. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Ridgefield Library.

The program will consist of lessons learned from a second-generation beekeeper. Attendees will learn where to place a hive, what supplies to order, where to order bees for next season, beekeeping tools and supplements for the hive and what will be needed for a first and second season of beekeeping. Wolko also will describe what plants will attract pollinators and help the bees flourish. There also will be an observation hive and handouts and information sheets. The program is suitable for teens and adults.

To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Adult education classes

English as a Second Language (ESL), GED, Credit Diploma Program, and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes start soon in Danbury.

Registration for Credit Diploma classes is Aug. 19 (returning students) and Aug. 20 and 21 (new students). Attendees must bring a transcript and ID. New students are encouraged to call 203-797-4731 to set up a guidance appointment before registration. Classes start Aug. 28.

Registration for GED and ABE classes is Aug. 19 (returning students) and Aug. 20 and 21 (new students). Bring a transcript and ID. Classes start Aug. 28. For time and location, call 203-797-4731.

ESL and Citizenship classes’ registration is Sept. 3 (returning students) and Sept. 4 (new students) in Danbury. Students must bring a proof of address and ID. Classes start Sept. 9. For time and location, call 203-501-4216.

These classes are offered to area residents through WERACE and are free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL).

SAT Prep

Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep is offering PSAT, SAT, and ACT Prep classes in Ridgefield. Cost, at $440, includes all course materials. This course runs Saturdays, Sept. 7, 21, 28; Oct. 19 and 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sundays, Sept. 8, 22; Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This course allows participants to study in a leisurely, intelligent way, in order to develop the strategies, test-taking tips and short cuts needed to do well, a press release said. SAT Prep students (only) may opt to take an additional ACT Supplement on Sundays, Nov. 3 and 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. for a total of $640. The ACT Prep is not sold separately. All classes meet at the Annex, 66 Prospect Street.

Visit lentzsatprep.com or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Real estate course

Real Estate Principles and Practices, a 60-hour class offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and some Thursdays, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 25, at East Ridge Middle School. The course meets the minimum requirements as set forth by the Connecticut Real Estate Commission and Department of Consumer Protection for application to take the sales associate or broker exam.

Instructors include long-term Ridgefield area real estate professionals, Terry Hastings of Total Mortgage Services, LLC who has more than 20 years prior experience in real estate sales and management with Weichert, Realtors and Prudential, Fitzgerald & Hastings; Nick Davis, manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s; and Lonnie Shapiro, long-term broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Cost, including two texts is $449. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $371. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum visit

The Ridgefield Historical Society will present a visit to the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The event will include a guided tour and viewing of the exhibition, From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers.

The cost of the trip is $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

To purchase tickets, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. For more information, call 203-438-5821 or email info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. Participants will meet at the museum.

This tour is the first presentation of Votes for Women, a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment presented in collaboration with the Ridgefield Library, the League of Women Voters, and the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.