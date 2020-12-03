Ridgefield Happenings: Study, virtual carols, open house

Pictured is Nick Bellantoni, a former Connecticut state archaeologist. Here is a list of upcoming events taking place in the future in Ridgefield, including a study by Bellantoni, virtual carols by candlelight, and an open house.

Escape Room

This begins Jan. 15, and is available for adults, teens, friends, and family for the room combining the best aspects of a physical room with the flexibility of technology. Sessions for the fundraiser are available to purchase for $50 a session for 4-5 players/Zoom log-ins. Recommended for adults, teens and families with children ages 10 and up. People are contacted for a one hour online game session with a library Escape Room monitor, a a time to pick up a physical box of take home materials needed to solve the clues, and puzzles in the room. Players are encouraged to pick up materials at the library but can opt to have their Game Night Box mailed for the cost of shipping. Ticket purchases at ridgefieldlibrary.org. More information can also be found there.

Technology workshops

Two workshops with tips and insights into Cyber Security and LinkedIn with Tech author and longterm instructor Lance Whitney are available online via Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Introduction to LinkedIn. “Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself on the Internet” Cost is $39 per class. Ridgefield Seniors age 62 and over pay $31. Zoom link emailed after registration. Advance registration required. Other classes are also available. Info at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, the Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program at 203-431-2812. The LinkedIn class meets Friday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m.-12 noon. The Cyber Security Class meets Thursday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Online courses

Many six week classes are available including business, computer, writing, grant writing, languages, health and online test prep including C++, Network+, Accounting, QuickBooks, GED, GMAT, SAT, GRE, LSAT, and many more certification prep classes. The next sessions start Dec. 9 and Jan. 13. A “no instructor, start anytime, self-paced” option is also available. Project-oriented and include downloadable lessons, quizzes, hands-on assignments, discussion areas, and supplementary links that you can do anytime. Most of the courses cost between $99 and $120. Visit ridgefieldschools.org and click ed2go online courses or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812. A new session of each course begins each month.

Votes For Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series

Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m., Elaine Weiss, author of “The Woman’s Hour,” and journalist. The Great Fight to Win the Vote” is the final online keynote speaker in the Votes For Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series that has taken place in Ridgefield throughout 2020. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom links for the Author Talk and the book discussion. Sponsored by: The League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, and Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR.

One on one resume, interview and job search workshops

Resume Assistance and Job Search and Interview Techniques may be scheduled on Fridays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 from 1-2 p.m. or at other times of mutual convenience. People taking the one hour one-on-one classes meet with the instructor via Zoom or phone. More dates will be available in 2021. Instructor Glenna McNally has over 30 years’ experience in Executive Recruiting and Career Consulting. The cost is $49 each. Advanced registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, Director of Adult Education for the Ridgefield Continuing Education program at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays, a fundraiser for Lounsbury House, 316 Main St., with the help of the Ridgefield Guild of Artists will be held through Dec. 20, Participants create their own gingerbread-styled version of a historic Ridgefield building, or design their own with specifically selected entrants being on display by the Guild, and on window display at the Lounsbury House. christina@LounsburyHouse.org, or visit LounsburyHouse.org for more information or to cast a vote.

Takeout for a cause

Thursday Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 15 percent of customers’ takeout orders from Dimitris Diner, 16 Prospect St., benefit Ridgefield High School Dance. This can be done by downloading the team’s application, and tapping the app for the team’s menu for the orders. Also delivery.

Library continues series on James Baldwin

Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes will present a program called Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices.

Discussion of a podcast

Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones then leads a discussion Dec. 8, of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Option to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion. More information and to register, and for Zoom links visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Poetry on the Path Online

Poetry on the Path Online event with Barb Jennes Dec. 10 and 17, at 10:30 a.m. Register, 203-438-2282, or ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Cardio, Fitness and Tai Chi

Fit and Tight, a workout combining barre, pilates, strength, stretch and low impact cardio (Dec. 7, 14, 21 and Jan. 11;) , 5:45 p.m.

60 Minute Calorie Burner, a low impact cardio, weight training and core workout, (Dec. 3, 10, 17; Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28; 6 p.m.).

Tai Chi Exercises, a series of low impact moves where participants use light weights with Tai Chi movements(Nov. 20; Dec. 4, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15 and 22; $98), (Dec. 9, 16; Jan. 6, 13 and 20;). Tai Chi Form for Beginners, meditation in motion, (Dec. 4, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15 and 22;).

Barre-Lates and Yoga are also available now through Ridgefield Continuing Education! Discount for Ridgefield seniors, age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for info on equipment and clothing.

Social media classes

Social Media, eBay, Photoshop Elements, and Excel classes via Zoom that are small and allow for Q and A start soon via Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Tutorials also are available.More sections, plus Cyber Security, PowerPoint, iPad, iPhone, Google Docs, Word, Excel Intro, Windows 10.Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812. Excel Advanced (Wednesday/Monday, Dec. 7, and 9, 1 to 2:20 p.m.; $79), Buying and Selling on eBay (Thursday, Dec. 3 and 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $79).

‘How to Protect Yourself on the Internet’ workshop

Learn how to reduce your online security risk before the holiday shopping season. “Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself on the Internet is the topic of a Ridgefield Continuing Education Zoom workshop. This class is taught interactively and live online on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Cost is $39. Ridgefield Senior discount available. Advance registration required. Additional technology classes are also available. Info at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Barre-Lates

Barre-Lates lengthens, tone and conditions cores using light (2 lb.) weights and bands via Zoom. All fitness levels welcome. A new session is underway,. (meets Dec. 8, 15; Jan 5, 12, 19 and 26; 5:30 to 6:20 p.m.; $86).

60 Minute Calorie Burner

60 Minute Calorie Burner, a low impact cardio, weight training and core workout, (Dec. 3, 10, 17; Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28; $98). Instructor Patricia Anikewich holds many group exercise certifications and teaches at many Westchester and Connecticut fitness centers. Water and a mat should be available.

Drawing and art history courses

Beginning Drawing meets via Zoom, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Cost is $74. Instructor Rosie Cerrone has a degree from Maryland Art Institute and teaches regionally. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Second annual Holiday Plant Fundraiser

The Ridgefield Boy Scout, (the town’s first all girl Troop) Troop 19 is having their fundraiser. Poinsettias, amaryllis’, and cyclamens were available for purchase. Orders were to be received by Friday, Nov. 20. Delivery of the orders will be the weekend of Dec. 4.

Italian Intermediate/Advanced class

An Italian Intermediate/Advanced class is available through the Ridgefield Public Schools Continuing Education program for people who have completed the program’s sessions through three levels or have a comfortable command of the language. The instructor of the six week course is Sylvana Serravezza, a native of Venice, Italy, and a teacher of Italian for many years at local universities and in Ridgefield Continuing Education. This class meets on Mondays, Dec. 7; 14; January 11 and 25 from 7-9 p.m. via the Zoom application. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program at 203-431-2812 to register. The class may transition to a public building as health regulations permit. Cost is $159. Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and older pay $127.

Successful selling on ebay

Two Zoom workshops are offered: One session is: How to Sell Items on eBay, and is taught by tech author, journalist, instructor, and eBay seller, Lance Whitney who show participants the tricks and techniques for successful selling on the ecommerce website eBay.The second session, taught by Eileen Burton, provides hands-on experience using the website and can help people buy old or new items with confidence; convert household clutter to cash; start an eBay business; and sell items to downsize a collection. Second session meets on Thursday, Dec. 3 and 10 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A discount is available in the course for Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and up). Advanced registration required. Cost is $79. Other tech and computer classes available. Information: https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Stations of the Nativity

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church’s outdoor courtyard, 6 Ivy Hill Road, Ridgefield, Dec. 18 through Jan. 8, 4-7 p.m. with 14 windows painted by members of the church’s congregation illustrating the story of Advent and Christmas. People from the community will be able to view it at their leisure in a safe environment.

Technology Classes

LinkedIn, Cyber Security, eBay, Excel and PowerPoint classes are available in December through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes are small to allow for Q and A and take place on the Zoom application.

PowerPoint Enhancements (Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 3, and 8 from 9 to 10:20 a.m.; $79).

Excel Advanced (Wednesday and Monday, Dec. 7, and 9 from 1 to 2:20 p.m.; $79).

Buying and Selling on eBay (Thursday, Dec. 3 and 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $79).

Cyber Security (Thursday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Intro to LinkedIn (Friday, Dec. 11; 10 a.m. to 12 noon from $39).

More sections, plus using Facebook, Twitter . . ., iPad, iPhone, Google Docs, Excel Intro, Word, Photoshop Elements, and software tutorials are also available. Ridgefield Senior (age 62 and older) discount available.

ridgefieldschools.org for information or phone Peggy Bruno Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program at 203-431-2812.

SAT Prep

Virtual and live online options through Ridgefield Continuing Education via Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep, to help Ridgefield students prepare for the March, May,

Weeknight class (Group 9): Jan. 27. English meets on Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m. Math meeting, Thursdays, 6-7:30 p.m.

Weekend class (Group 10): Jan. 24. English meets 9-10:30 a.m. Math meets 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Additional options available for the May and June SAT’s. Cost is $440 (24 hours). includes all course materials. Detailed schedule available at ridgefieldschools.org, or lentzsatprep.com, 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Status of skeletons’ study

Connecticut archaeologist Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni will be featured in a webinar Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. Dr. Bellantoni’s talk is titled: “Living Their Enemies, Dying Their Guests: Four Revolutionary Soldier Burials, Ridgefield, Connecticut” and comes a year after four skeletons that were thought that were thought to be the remains of Revolutionary War soldiers, and were discovered during a construction project in Ridgefield.

Virtual carols by candlelight

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s Carols by Candlelight is a virtual edition, Dec. 12, at 7:30 p.m. The Celebration of Advent and Christmas features the St. Stephen’s Choir, soloists, and a small professional orchestra. Dr. Alcee Chriss III, St. Stephen’s Minister of Music conducting and providing accomaniement to the organ. Concert combines accessible and familiar Christmas hymns, and selections from Handel’s “Messiah, Johann Sebastian Bach, British composer John Rutter, and Pietro Yon, Soprano Lydia Toperzer will perform "O Holy Night," by Adolphe Adam, To view the concert, Register on Eventbrite at www.ststephensridgefield.org .$20 donation is suggested. More generous sponsorships are always welcome.

Open House of the Sanctuary

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Ridgefield, Open House of its Sanctuary, beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, through Dec. 22. Music will be playing through the sound system. People will be welcomed into the sanctuary in two hour increments for selfguided prayer and the lighting of a candle. Check www.ststephensridgefield.org for specific times No registration is required, although people will be asked to sign the guest book upon entering.

Livestreamed services

The church will also have livestreamed services Christmas Eve at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Christmas Day at 10 a.m. Participation is free, with donations welcome. All COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Holiday Boutique

The Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center;’s Holiday Boutique remains open from Dec. 4 through Dec. 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It takes places in the historic Carriage Barn, 132 Main St. in Ridgefield.

Holiday Concert

The Jesse Lee United Methodist Church in Ridgefield is hosting a livestream Christmas holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m., featuring versatile musical theatre and operatic soprano Robin Lounsbury, and her friends Richard Koons, a professional actor on tenor, and Russell Wagoner, an accompanist//organist/ director of music at Franklin Lakes United Methodist Church, and Alan Lounsbury and Rhys Wagoner, who are gifted with music, and are making guest appearances.with their music. For Christmas or Broadway cds, contact Robin at RobinLouns@aol.com. All donations and proceeds are going to the church’s mission outreach. Concert for viewing on Sunday at youtu.be/bjZfb1dopsA. Learn more about the church at jesseleechurch.com.