Ridgefield Happenings: Series, fundraiser, more

Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes, (pictured), is going to present a program titled "Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices," Dec. 3, 2020, ay 7 p.m. via the Zoom application. The event is part of the many upcoming happenings around the town.

Find a Job: Career and Job Search Series

To register for this series visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom link.

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays, a fundraiser for Lounsbury House with the help of Ridgefield Guild of Artists will be held Nov. 27-Dec. 20, at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main St.

Participants create their own gingerbread-styled version of a historic Ridgefield building — or design their own. Specially selected entrants will have their creation displayed by the RGA team.

Gingerbread creations will be on window display at Lounsbury House from Nov. 27 through Dec. 20.

To register for the contest, email christina@LounsburyHouse.org. Entries are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. For more information, or to cast a vote, visit LounsburyHouse.org.

Library continues series on James Baldwin

Ridgefield Library continues its scholarly series this fall on the life and work of renowned American novelist, playwright, essayist, and poet James Baldwin. All programs in the James Baldwin: Bearing Witness series take place online via Zoom.

JP Howard, New York poet, and educator will lead a discussion of Baldwin’s poem “The Fire Next Time” Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. Copies of the book are available to loan from the Library (call 203-438-2282 for information). Copies can also be downloaded for free by Ridgefield Library cardholders at the Library’s website via Overdrive.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes will present a program called Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices. Then on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Either listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion.

For more information and to register to get the Zoom links visit ridgefieldllibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Cardio, Fitness and Tai Chi

New sessions of Cardio, Fitness,that help keep you fit start in November live, online on Zoom in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Fit and Tight, a workout combining barre, pilates, strength, stretch and low impact cardio starts Monday, Nov. 16 at 5:45 p.m. (7 sessions; Nov. 16, 23, 30; Dec. 7, 14, 21 and Jan. 11; $86).

60 Minute Calorie Burner, a low impact cardio, weight training and core workout, starts Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. (8 sessions; Nov. 19; Dec. 3, 10, 17; Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28; $98).

Tai Chi Exercises, a series of low impact moves where participants use light weights with Tai Chi movements, starts Friday, Nov. 13 at 10:35 a.m. (8 sessions; Nov. 13, 20; Dec. 4, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15 and 22; $98) and Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 6:35 p.m. (7 sessions; Nov. 18; Dec. 2, 9, 16; Jan. 6, 13 and 20; $86).

Tai Chi Form for Beginners, meditation in motion, starts Friday, Nov. 13 at 9:30 a.m. (8 sessions; Nov. 13, 20; Dec. 4, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15 and 22; $98).

Barre-Lates and Yoga are also available now! Discount for Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for info on equipment and clothing.

Social media classes

Social Media, eBay, Photoshop Elements, and Excel classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes are small to allow for Q and A and take place on Zoom. Tutorials also are available.

Excel Intermediate (Monday Nov. 16, 1 to 2:20 p.m.; $79).

Excel Advanced (Wednesday/Monday, Dec. 2, 7 and 9, 1 to 2:20 p.m.; $79).

Photoshop Elements (Tuesday, Nov. 17 and Dec. 1, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.; $119).

Using FaceBook, LinkedIn and Twitter (Thursday, Nov. 12; 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Intro to LinkedIn (Wednesday, Nov. 18, 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Selling on eBay (Friday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m. to noon; $39).

Buying and Selling on eBay (Thursday, Dec. 3 and 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $79).

More sections, plus Cyber Security, PowerPoint, iPad, iPhone, Google Docs, Word, Excel Intro, Windows 10, and software tutorials also are available. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Learn how to use Photoshop

Photoshop Elements Intro on Zoom is a Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering Photoshop Elements via Zoom Tuesdays, Nov. 17, and Dec. 1, from 6:45-8:45 p.m. Cost is $119.

Participants will learn techniques to fix the most common photo problems and then explore tricks to enhance and transform images. Attendees will need a recent version of the software on their PC or Mac or obtain a free 30-day trial download of the latest version from the Adobe.com website.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience.

Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Drawing and art history courses

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Beginning Drawing and Art History courses via Zoom.

Beginning Drawing meets Tuesdays, Nov. 17; Dec. 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Cost is $74. Instructor Rosie Cerrone has a degree from Maryland Art Institute and teaches regionally.

The Impressionists: Their Lives, Their World, Their Works reviews the forces that combined to create the world of the Impressionists. The course runs Thursdays, Nov. 12 and 19, from 7:30-9 p.m. Cost is $39. Instructor Linda Keefer has degrees in history and education and has taught design for 20 years.

Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Second annual Holiday Plant Fundraiser

The Ridgefield Boy Scout, (the town’s first all girl Troop) Troop 19 is having their fundraiser.

Poinsettias, amaryllis’, and cyclamens are available for purchase. Orders must be received by Nov. 20. Delivery of the orders will be the weekend of Dec. 4.

There are 10” poinsettias for $45; 8” poinsettias for $35; 6” poinsettias for $15; 6” cyclamens for $15, and 6” amaryllis for $20.

The ordering form for the fundraiser also notes that “the 10” poinsettia is a very large, majestic plant, and will most likely sit on a floor of a person who orders it. Amaryllis’ that are pink may also be more variegated than solid — still beautiful!”

Ordering for the fundraiser is also available via Troop 19’s website: www.Troop19ct.com, or by scanning the QR Code on the ordering form for the fundraiser.

People who have questions, or who want to mail their order in should reach out to Cathy Vilinkskis, of the Troop, at cvilinskis@comcast.net.

For more information on the Troop visit: www.troopwebhost.org/Troop19Ridgefield/

Scoops For Books

This began Nov. 1, and goes until Nov. 18. For every scoop of “Max Mix!” Ice Cream (created by Adam Rosenfield) that is purchased from Deborah Anne’s Sweet Shoppe, the Max Michael Rosenfield Foundation will donate one new book to Family and Children’s Aid of Danbury.

All books will be purchased from Books on the Common, 404 Main St., Ridgefield.

Organizers realize that “some participants do not live in the local area,” thus online book donations are being accepted at maxmichaelrosenfield.org.

To donate directly, also go to maxmichaelrosenfield.org.

Ridgefield Woman’s Club Annual Craft Fair canceled

The Ridgefield Woman’s Club due to the COVID-19 restrictions has canceled its annual Craft Fair.

“In years past, Autumn days signaled the approach of the annual Craft Fair sponsored by the Ridgefield Woman's Club, and alerted a community eager to begin holiday shopping. As we all know, 2020 is far from a normal year, causing the RWC to cancel what would have been our 50th Craft Fair in November. Club members and the craftsmen and women we contacted have agreed that travel restrictions as well as health and safety precautions must be followed.

“We wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving and safe and healthy season. See you next year,” the club said in a statement.

Classes, Senior Citizen activities, Birthday Parties, community outreach

Director Missy Hanlon, who developed education programs at The Ridgefield Theater Barn also a veteran theater instructor is the owner of the studio is partnering with the Prospector movie theater in Ridgefield for live screenings of Play a Part LLC productions per Connecticut coronavirus pandemic phased re-opening protocol.

More information about classes, Senior Citizen acitivites, Birthday Parties and communitiy outreach can be found at: www.PLAYAPARTLLC.com.

Italian Intermediate/Advanced class

An Italian Intermediate/Advanced class is available through the Ridgefield Public Schools Continuing Education program for people who have completed the program’s sessions through three levels or have a comfortable command of the language.

This six week course is aimed at further developing the four basic skills (listening comprehension, speaking, reading and writing).

Culture will be an integral part of the course. There will be contemporary usage, reading of novelle and independent weekly assignments for presenting and discussing by the class.

Handouts will be provided.

The instructor, Sylvana Serravezza is a native of Venice, Italy, and a teacher of Italian for many years at local universities and in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

This class meets on Mondays, November 23, 30; December 7, 14; January 11 and 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. via the Zoom application.

The class may transition to a public building as health regulations permit.

Cost is $159. Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and older pay $127.

Advance registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno Director of Adult Eduction for the Ridgefield Public Schools Continuing Education program at 203-431-2812 to register.

Successful selling on ebay

Successful selling on the website eBay is the topic of two Zoom workshops offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

In the How to Sell Items on eBay one session workshop, tech author, journalist, instructor, and eBay seller, Lance Whitney will show workshop participants the tricks and techniques for successful selling on the ecommerce website eBay. He covers setting up eBay and PayPal accounts, pricing, and preparing the right items for sale as well as how to list your items to increase your chances of a sale, how to work with buyers, how to ship your items, and how to deal with any problems that arise.

Friday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost is $39.

The workshop has two sessions and provides hands-on experience using eBay and can help people buy old or new items with confidence; convert household clutter to cash; start an eBay business; and sell items to downsize a collection. Understanding the buying process before someone sells something also helps with the course.

Instructor Eileen Burton has a small French collectibles business and has spent more than ten years buying and selling on eBay.

The class meets on Thursdays, Dec. 3 and 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $79.

A discount is available in the course for Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and up).

Advanced registration required. Other tech and computer classes are also available. Information about this is available at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

A Sweet Taste of Italy: Torta Caprese

This is a new cooking class available via Zoom in Ridgefield Continuing Education. People who take the class. will feel like they are watching a live cooking show on TV and at the same time be able to ask questions.

Learn to prepare an elegant flourless, chocolate-almond cake rich, moist and every chocolate lover’s dream.

This decadent dessert that originated in the Isle of Capri can be part of a well-balanced, healthy diet. An ingredient and equipment list as well as any pre-class prep instructions will be sent to participants well in advance. Instructor Laura Torok-Lobelson holds a master of science in Human Nutrition. She has been cooking healthy meals from scratch and imparting nutritional advice to family and friends for years. Adam Lobelson, who has a bachelor of fine arts in Design and Technical Theatre with a concentration in lighting design has set up two special webcams that allow everyone to have a front row view of Torok’s cooktop and her counter top workspaces.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. via the Zoom meeting application.Tuition is $29. A supply/ingredient list will be provided upon receipt of registration.

A Ridgefield senior discount is available for seniors, Advance registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to do so, and for more information.

Annual Holiday Boutique in Keeler’s Carriage Barn

Attendees to this can buy gifts for their loved ones, or themselves at the Keeler Tavern Museum and History Center’s annual Holiday Boutique from Nov. 13 to Nov. 22 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in Keeler’s Carriage Barn.

Book, one-of-a-kind handcrafted ornaments, pillows, gloves, hats, scarves, jewelry, and more, stoneware mugs, crocks, and wine chillers, toys, and baby gifts will be for sale.

Keeler’s famous Cranberry Chutney food and much more will also be available.

Attendees are asked to dress warmly because the barn’s doors will be open to allow for the maximum amount of airflow in the barn’s hybrid shopping space.

Attendees are also asked to wear a mask, and observe social distancing while they are at Keeler, and bear with Keeler as they need to limit the number of people in the barn at one time inorder to follow Connecticut protocols for the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Staff may ask attendees to wait while other visitors are shopping at the event.

“Sister Is Back” Virtual Talkback

The cast, crew and playwrights from summer 2019’s “Sisters Live” and livestreamed presentation return virtually to Keeler for a virtual conversation.

Nov. 17, 7 p.m. via the Zoom application. Moderated.

Register at: https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/CawCzWhtrP8IpANRKaNlRg

The conversation will be about race relations in the U.S., and the progress and lack of progress that has been made.

Chutney

Available beginning Nov. 19. People will be able to pick up orders of it at Keeler’s visitor center the week of the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov.23 through Nov. 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$10 per 8 oz. container.

Order at the above link via the Holiday Boutique listing.

‘Abandon The Barn’ virtual concert

This is a virtual concert in the Meetinghouse at Ridgebury Congregational Church, 605 Ridgebury Road, Ridgefield, Conn., Nov. 14, 8 p.m. It is a collaborative effort to support the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The event will be held on the Zoom application at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82436713466?pwd=Z0c0WFVkcXFnT0hRL2duc05vZHFlUT09

Carol Miller will be playing the keyboard and will be on vocals. Bill Heese, and Jim McDonald will be playing the guitar and will also be on vocals. Tom Gartrell will be playing the drums.