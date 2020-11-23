Ridgefield Happenings: Gingerbread Home for the holidays, more

RVNAhealth annual meeting

RVNAhealth will hold its annual meeting Dec. 1, at 5 p.m.

A report on the state of the home health care agency and the impact of RVNAhealth programs and services will be provided to agency Incorporators and the community by the RVNAhealth executive staff and Board of Directors.

Due to large gathering restrictions and social distancing requirements, the meeting will be held virtually and the Incorporators’ Reception, which typically follows the meeting each year, will not be held.

RVNAhealth thanks Webster Bank for sponsoring its Annual Meeting again this year.

For more information, People can contact the RVNAhealth Development Office at 203.438.5555, x1317 for more information.

Votes For Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series

On Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m., Elaine Weiss, author of “The Woman’s Hour:” The Great Fight to Win the Vote will be the final online keynote speaker in the Votes For Women: Ridgefield Celebrates the 19th Amendment series that has taken place in Ridgefield throughout 2020. The book has been described as a “riveting, nail-biting political thriller” with powerful parallels to today’s political environment. In addition, on Monday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m., there will be an online book discussion of The Woman’s Hour.

Elaine Weiss is a journalist and author whose work has appeared in The Atlantic, Harper’s, The New York Times, and The Christian Science Monitor, as well as in reports and documentaries for National Public Radio and Voice of America.

The Votes for Women series is co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Ridgefield, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Historical Society, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, and Drum Hill Chapter of the DAR.

These programs are supported by CT Humanities. Please register at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom links for the Author Talk and the book discussion.

Find a Job: Career and Job Search Series

To register for this series visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom link.

One on one resume, interview and job search workshops

If you are thinking of reentering the workforce or changing jobs, now is the perfect time to enhance your resume and job search skills.

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering one on one resume, interview and job search workshops where you meet with the instructor via Zoom or phone.

Resume Assistance and Job Search and Interview Techniques may be scheduled on Fridays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18 from 1-2 p.m. or at other times of mutual convenience. More dates will be available in 2021.

Instructor Glenna McNally has over 30 years’ experience in Executive Recruiting and Career Consulting.

These one hour one on one workshops cost $49 each. Advanced registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno, Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program at 203-431-2812 for more information.

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays

Gingerbread Home for the Holidays, a fundraiser for Lounsbury House with the help of Ridgefield Guild of Artists will be held Nov. 27-Dec. 20, at the Lounsbury House, 316 Main St.

Participants create their own gingerbread-styled version of a historic Ridgefield building — or design their own. Specially selected entrants will have their creation displayed by the RGA team.

Gingerbread creations will be on window display at Lounsbury House from Nov. 27 through Dec. 20.

To register for the contest, email christina@LounsburyHouse.org. Entries are due by 4 p.m. on Nov. 20. For more information, or to cast a vote, visit LounsburyHouse.org.

Library continues series on James Baldwin

Ridgefield Library continues its scholarly series this fall on the life and work of renowned American novelist, playwright, essayist, and poet James Baldwin. All programs in the James Baldwin: Bearing Witness series take place online via Zoom.

On Thursday, Dec. 3, at 7 p.m., Ridgefield poet laureate Barb Jennes will present a program called Baldwin and Beyond: Black Poets in Their Own Voices.

Then on Tuesday, Dec. 8, Ridgefield Library’s Adult Services Librarian, Barrett Jones will lead a discussion of a PBS podcast called James Baldwin’s Fire. Either listen to the podcast before the program and sign in at 7 p.m. for the discussion only or join at 6 p.m. to listen to the podcast together prior to the discussion.

For more information and to register to get the Zoom links visit ridgefieldllibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.

Tai Chi Chuan and cardio classes

Tai Chi Chuan and cardio classes are in progress. Discount for Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more info.

Cardio, Fitness and Tai Chi

New sessions of Cardio, Fitness,that help keep you fit start in November live, online on Zoom in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Fit and Tight, a workout combining barre, pilates, strength, stretch and low impact cardio (Nov. 30; Dec. 7, 14, 21 and Jan. 11;) , 5:45 p.m.

60 Minute Calorie Burner, a low impact cardio, weight training and core workout, (Dec. 3, 10, 17; Jan. 7, 14, 21 and 28; 6 p.m.).

Tai Chi Exercises, a series of low impact moves where participants use light weights with Tai Chi movements(Nov. 20; Dec. 4, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15 and 22; $98), (Dec. 2, 9, 16; Jan. 6, 13 and 20;).

Tai Chi Form for Beginners, meditation in motion, (Dec. 4, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15 and 22;).

Barre-Lates and Yoga are also available now! Discount for Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for info on equipment and clothing.

Social media classes

Social Media, eBay, Photoshop Elements, and Excel classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes are small to allow for Q and A and take place on Zoom. Tutorials also are available.

Excel Advanced (Wednesday/Monday, Dec. 2, 7 and 9, 1 to 2:20 p.m.; $79).

Buying and Selling on eBay (Thursday, Dec. 3 and 10, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $79).

More sections, plus Cyber Security, PowerPoint, iPad, iPhone, Google Docs, Word, Excel Intro, Windows 10, and software tutorials also are available. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) discount available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

‘How to Protect Yourself on the Internet’ workshop

Learn how to reduce your online security risk before the holiday shopping season. “Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself on the Internet is the topic of a Ridgefield Continuing Education Zoom workshop.

As we shop, bank, search, and share online, our personal and financial information are at greater risk of exposure.

Learn about specific precautions you can take to protect yourself, including how to better safeguard your identity, your personal information, your computer, and your mobile devices when going online.

Longterm instructor Lance Whitney is a freelance writer for TechRepublic, ZDNet, PCMag and other technology websites and publications. He has written books on Windows 8 and LinkedIn.

Previously, he was a system administrator and trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

This class is taught interactively and live online on Thursday, Dec. 10 from 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Cost is $39. Ridgefield Senior discount available. Advance registration required. Additional technology classes are also available. Info at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Barre-Lates

Yoga classes

Students report that these Yoga classes make a big difference during these stressful times. Yoga classes in Ridgefield Continuing Education (via Zoom) help participants develop a practice for core strength and flexibility; build bone density and strength; improve posture and sense of balance, and meet fitness goals.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga with instructor Emma Tenley focus on postures (asanas) and breath work and combines a gentle flow Vinyasa with slow and meditative yin yoga. You’ll do sun salutations, backbends, hip and shoulder openers and more each week with some variations and end with meditation and deep relaxation. Tenley earned her 200 HR certification at Three Sisters in NYC and has been teaching for several years. Second new class starts Monday, Nov. 30 from 7:15-8:15 p.m.

Yoga with instructor Miriam Zernis, who studied in India to become an internationally certified Sivananda Yoga Master, is based on the undiluted, classical and holistic approach to yoga. Students will move systematically through warmups, sun salutations and a short sequence of powerful poses to tone and strengthen all the muscle groups of the body; this is followed by a deep and healing guided relaxation. Yoga for Body, Mind, and Spirit meets on Wednesdays (8:40-9:50 a.m.) and Morning Yoga Kickstart meets on Mondays (9:30-10:30 a.m.). The Tuesday evening class meets from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Newcomers may call to join.

You will need a mat, blocks, blanket or towel, and a water bottle.

Learn how to use Photoshop

Photoshop Elements Intro on Zoom is a Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering Photoshop Elements via Zoom Tuesday. Dec. 1, from 6:45-8:45 p.m. Cost is $119.

Participants will learn techniques to fix the most common photo problems and then explore tricks to enhance and transform images. Attendees will need a recent version of the software on their PC or Mac or obtain a free 30-day trial download of the latest version from the Adobe.com website.

Instructor Deborah Tual is a professional photographer with over 25 years of experience.

Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Drawing and art history courses

Ridgefield Continuing Education offers Beginning Drawing and Art History courses via Zoom.

Beginning Drawing meets Tuesdays, Dec. 1 and 8, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Cost is $74. Instructor Rosie Cerrone has a degree from Maryland Art Institute and teaches regionally.

Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Second annual Holiday Plant Fundraiser

The Ridgefield Boy Scout, (the town’s first all girl Troop) Troop 19 is having their fundraiser.

Poinsettias, amaryllis’, and cyclamens are available for purchase. Orders were to be received by Friday, Nov. 20. Delivery of the orders will be the weekend of Dec. 4.

There are 10” poinsettias for $45; 8” poinsettias for $35; 6” poinsettias for $15; 6” cyclamens for $15, and 6” amaryllis for $20.

The ordering form for the fundraiser also notes that “the 10” poinsettia is a very large, majestic plant, and will most likely sit on a floor of a person who orders it. Amaryllis’ that are pink may also be more variegated than solid — still beautiful!”

Ordering for the fundraiser is also available via Troop 19’s website: www.Troop19ct.com, or by scanning the QR Code on the ordering form for the fundraiser.

People who have questions, or who want to mail their order in should reach out to Cathy Vilinkskis, of the Troop, at cvilinskis@comcast.net.

For more information on the Troop visit: www.troopwebhost.org/Troop19Ridgefield/

Classes, Senior Citizen activities, Birthday Parties, community outreach

Director Missy Hanlon, who developed education programs at The Ridgefield Theater Barn also a veteran theater instructor is the owner of the studio is partnering with the Prospector movie theater in Ridgefield for live screenings of Play a Part LLC productions per Connecticut coronavirus pandemic phased re-opening protocol.

More information about classes, Senior Citizen acitivites, Birthday Parties and communitiy outreach can be found at: www.PLAYAPARTLLC.com.

Italian Intermediate/Advanced class

An Italian Intermediate/Advanced class is available through the Ridgefield Public Schools Continuing Education program for people who have completed the program’s sessions through three levels or have a comfortable command of the language.

This six week course is aimed at further developing the four basic skills (listening comprehension, speaking, reading and writing).

Culture will be an integral part of the course. There will be contemporary usage, reading of novelle and independent weekly assignments for presenting and discussing by the class.

Handouts will be provided.

The instructor, Sylvana Serravezza is a native of Venice, Italy, and a teacher of Italian for many years at local universities and in Ridgefield Continuing Education.

This class meets on Mondays, November 30; December 7, 14; January 11 and 25 from 7 to 9 p.m. via the Zoom application.

The class may transition to a public building as health regulations permit.

Cost is $159. Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and older pay $127.

Advance registration required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno Director of Adult Eduction for the Ridgefield Public Schools Continuing Education program at 203-431-2812 to register.

Successful selling on ebay

Successful selling on the website eBay is the topic of two Zoom workshops offered through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

In the How to Sell Items on eBay one session workshop, tech author, journalist, instructor, and eBay seller, Lance Whitney will show workshop participants the tricks and techniques for successful selling on the ecommerce website eBay. He covers setting up eBay and PayPal accounts, pricing, and preparing the right items for sale as well as how to list your items to increase your chances of a sale, how to work with buyers, how to ship your items, and how to deal with any problems that arise.

The workshop has two sessions and provides hands-on experience using eBay and can help people buy old or new items with confidence; convert household clutter to cash; start an eBay business; and sell items to downsize a collection. Understanding the buying process before someone sells something also helps with the course.

Instructor Eileen Burton has a small French collectibles business and has spent more than ten years buying and selling on eBay.

The second session of the class meets on Thursdays, Dec. 3 and 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost is $79.

A discount is available in the course for Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and up).

Advanced registration required. Other tech and computer classes are also available. Information about this is available at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Library Days at Books on the Common

The annual event with the bookstore Books on the Common returns Thanksgiving Weekend Friday, Nov. 27, Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29. Friday’s hours are 10 a.m-5 p.m., Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday’s hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Allows people to get a jump on their holiday shopping.

All participants of the event have to do is show their Ridgefield Library card at the cash register, and 15 percent of the proceeds of their purchases will be donated by the bookstore to the library.

The bookstore also continues to offer curbside pickup because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Customers can mention that they are Ridgefield Library card holders when they call the bookstore at 203-43109100 or email info@booksonthecommom to place an order and the 15 percent of their purchases will be donated by the bookstore to the library.

Ridgefield residents who do not have library card can register for one at the Circulation Desk at the library or go to www.ridgefieldlibrary.org. click on My Account and Get a Library Card.

More information, contact Laureen Bubniak, Director of Development at the library at lmbubniak@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The library is located at 472 Main St. in the town.

Stations of the Nativity

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church’s outdoor courtyard, Dec. 18 through Jan. 8, 4-7 p.m.

Fourteen windows will be painted by members of the church’s congregation illustrating the story of Advent and Christmas.

People from the community will be able to view it at their leisure in a safe environment.

The church is located at 6 Ivy Hill Road in the town.

Technology Classes

LinkedIn, Cyber Security, eBay, Excel and PowerPoint classes are available in December through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes are small to allow for Q and A and take place on the Zoom application.

PowerPoint Enhancements (Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 1, 3 and 8 from 9 to 10:20 a.m.; $79).

Excel Advanced (Wednesday and Monday, Dec. 2, 7 and 9 from 1 to 2:20 p.m.; $79).

Buying and Selling on eBay (Thursday, Dec. 3 and 10 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.; $79).

Cyber Security (Thursday, Dec. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.; $39).

Intro to LinkedIn (Friday, Dec. 11; 10 a.m. to 12 noon from $39).

More sections, plus using Facebook, Twitter . . ., iPad, iPhone, Google Docs, Excel Intro, Word, Photoshop Elements, and software tutorials are also available. Ridgefield Senior (age 62 and older) discount available.

Information about this can be found at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno Director of Adult Education for the continuing education program at 203-431-2812.

SAT Prep

Virtual and live online SAT Prep options start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education to help Ridgefield students prepare for the March, May, and June SAT’s.

Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep, the largest independently owned SAT Prep company in this region, is offering evening and weekend SAT Prep classes.

The weeknight class (Group 9) starts Jan. 27 with English meeting on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and Math meeting on Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The weekend class (Group 10) starts Jan. 24 with English meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and Math meeting from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additional options are available to prepare for the May and June SAT’s. Cost is $440 (24 hours) and includes all course materials.

A detailed schedule for Ridgefield classes is available at https://ridgefieldschools.org, or https://lentzsatprep.com, or Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Fitness Classes over the Holidays

Maintain fitness and serenity through the holidays! Classes are available now through Ridgefield Continuing Education via the Zoom application, in peoples’ homes, to make people invigorated, fit and toned.

Vinyasa Flow Yoga focuses on postures (asanas) and breath work and combines a gentle flow Vinyasa with slow and meditative yin yoga.

Pariticipaints will do sun salutations, backbends, hip and shoulder openers and more each week with some variations and end with meditation and deep relaxation, New session starts Monday, Nov. 30, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.

Barre-Lates, fitness fusion of Barre work and classical Pilates helps to lengthen, tone and condition the core of the body using light (2 lb.) weights and bands. All fitness levels welcome, new session starts Dec. 1, 5:30 to 6:20 p.m.

60 Minute Calorie Burner, a low impact cardio, weight training and core workout, starts Dec. 3, 6 to 7 p.m.

Fit and Tight, Tai Chi Exercises, Dance Toning, and additional Yoga classes (morning and evening) are also available. Most classes meet for seven sessions, cost is $86. Discount for Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required. Visit https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more info.

Managing stress with the right food

As part of the Parenting the Selfie Generation series Registered Dietician and Nutrition Educator Meg Whitbeck will present ”Managing Stress: The Power of Food” via the Zoom application, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. Whitbeck will offer attendees tips on how to fuel a resilient mind and body and how to boost immunity.

The program is part of the ”Parenting the Selfie Generation: Instilling Resilience” series. The series is a community-wide collaboration with Project Resilience, the Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Public Schools, the Ridgefield Council of PTA’s (Parent Teacher Associations), the Ridgefield Youth Commission, Town Vibe and Silver Spring Hospital.

Register for the program at ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282 to receive the Zoom link for this program.

Status of skeletons’ study

Connecticut archaeologist Dr. Nicholas Bellantoni will be featured in a webinar Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.

Dr. Bellantoni’s talk is titled: “Living Their Enemies, Dying Their Guests: Four Revolutionary Soldier Burials, Ridgefield, Connecticut.

The Dec. 8 presentation is sponsored by CT Humanities. To sign up, visit the Ridgefield Historical Society website, ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Dr. Bellantoni’s talk comes a year after four skeletons that were thought to be the remains of Revolutionary War soldiers, were discovered during a construction project in Ridgefield.

Bellantoni then came to town to do a recovery process of the skeletons on the cold clay site, which was part of the battleground of the Revolutionary War Battle of Ridgefield April 27, 1777, and when some 2000 British troops met a much smaller force of Patriots, according to the town’s Historical Society.

Bellantoni will thus speak about the discovery and what has happened since it occurred and what is yet to be done in research on the skeletons and other materians that were found with them.

He will also discuss how his excavations previously yielded four skeletons of young, robust adult males, who were hastily buried together in a common shallow grave where the bodies are commingled with overlapping arms and legs. He will also discuss the history, discovery and excavation of the burials and update the forensic analysis currently underway.

He is also summarizing that the remains he found were victims of the Battle of Ridgefield. Thirty-seven brass and two pewter buttons were recovered from two individuals at the site.