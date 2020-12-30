Ridgefield Happenings: Bridge, Windows 10 workshop, trees

Bridge classes

Bridge is a wonderful social game that can be played on many levels, each of them providing a good mental workout. Classes start in January through the Ridgefield Continuing Education program on the Zoom application. Beginner Bridge Continued (starts Jan. 26; 1-2:30 p.m.; $159; Instructor Glenna McNally) is for beginners who have a little playing experience and those who are returning to the game after being away from it for decades.

Intermediate Bridge: Defensive Playing (starts Jan. 28; 1-3 p.m.; $159; Instructor Watson-Stribula) focuses on how to play your cards to maximize opportunities to set the declarer in the game, or at the least, prevent declarer from taking overtricks. Instructor Glenna McNally has played bridge for decades and is on the Board of Directors of the Newtown Duplicate Bridge Club. Instructor Mary Watson-Stribula has taught students of all ages and plays both socially and competitively. Discount for Ridgefield Seniors age 62 and over. Advanced registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone the Director of the Adult/Continuing Education program for the Ridgefield Public Schools Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

ESL, GED, Adult Basic Education classes

English as a Second Language (ESL), GED, Credit Diploma Program, and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes start soon in Danbury. These classes are offered to area residents through WERACE and are free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL).

Registration for GED, ABE, and Credit Diploma classes is in early January for both returning and new students. Students must bring a transcript and ID. New students are encouraged to call (203) 797-4731 or email adultedinfo@danbury.k12.ct.us for time and location and to set up a guidance appointment prior to registration. Classes start late August.

ESL and Citizenship classes’ registration is early January for both returning (Jan. 11) and all students (Jan. 12, 13 and 14) in Danbury. Go to the ESL WERACE website at sites.google.com/a/danbury.k12.ct.us/werace/ and click on English as a Second Language for details regarding Zoom registration and classes.

Participants must have proof of address and ID. Classes start in early January. Call (203) 501-4216 or email adultedinfo@danbury.k12.ct.us for details.

Tai Chi classes

Tai Chi is available on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Tai Chi helps relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, improve balance, coordination and circulation and can be practiced by anyone. Class sizes are limited.

Tai Chi Chuan, a Tai Chi class that is tailored toward instruction on Zoom, starts Wednesday, Jan. 6 (3 session mini course for $37) and Wednesday, Jan. 27 (six sessions for $73) from 5:30-6:20 p.m. Gwen Roman will teach Master Huang Sheng Shyan's (1910-1992) Five Loosening Exercises, which is both a perfect start for beginners, but also adds to the practice for continuing students. Roman has extensive experience in the Arts of Tai Chi and Jin Shin Jyutsu and has trained with Myles MacVane, Alex Dong, Master Bing, and Wang Feng-Ming. She has taught Tai Chi in Ridgefield since 2005.

Tai Chi Exercises using light weights, a meditation in motion, with Rod Barfield is available on Tuesdays (starts Feb. 2; 10-11 a.m.); Wednesday evening (starts Jan. 27; 7-8 p.m.) and Friday morning (starts Jan. 29; 10:30-11:30 a.m.). Barfield, a former NYC teacher, has been doing Tai Chi exercises since 1994 and has studied under Roman for seven years.

Advanced registration is required. Cardio, Dance Toning, Yoga, Yoga Nidra and Barre-lates are also available. Information at https://ridgefieldschools.org or phone the Director of the Adult/Continuing Education program for the Ridgefield Public Schools Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Interactive online workshop for Windows 10

The Ridgefield Continuing Educaton program is offering an interactive online workshop titled: “Windows 10 Basics” Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.-noon. .that will demystify the computer operating system software program.

Participants will learn how to customize its Start menu and desktop on the program how to use the Windows 10 Edge browser, how to personalize Windows 10 though its array of settings, how to speak to Windows 10 using its Cortana voice assistant, and how to shop for apps at the Windows Store.

Longterm instructor Lance Whitney is a technology journalist and the author of the book “Teach Yourself Visually LinkedIn” and a book on the computer operating system Windows 8. He currently writes for TechRepublic, ZDNet, PCMag, and other technology sites. Previously, he was a system administrator with Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

Other workshops starting soon and full of essential tips to help people get more out of technology include:

Google Docs (Wednesday, Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m.).

Get the Most Out of Your iPad (Thursday, Jan. 14 from 1-3 p.m.).

How to Sell Items on eBay (Friday, Jan. 22 from 10 a.m.-noon).

Get the Most Out of Your iPhone (Wednesday, Jan. 27 from 1-3 p.m.).

These classes meet online using the Zoom. Advanced registration is required. The cost is $39 per class. Ridgefield Seniors, age 62 and over pay $31. Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Social Networks, Cyber Security, and LinkedIn classes are also available starting in February.

Visit ridgefieldschools.org or phone the Director of the Adult/Continuing Education program for the Ridgefield Public Schools Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 for more information.

iPad and Google Documents workshops

The two hour “Get the Most Out of Your iPad” Zoom workshop meets Jan. 14 from 1-3 p.m. Participants are asked to have their iPad, Apple ID, password and charger available for class The two course are available online via the Zoom application through the Ridgefield Continuing Education program. The two hour “Google Docs, Googles free, cloud-based platform for creating and sharing word processing documents, spreadsheets, and presentatations that are compatible with the Microsoft Office software program meets Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. .Tech author and longterm instructor Lance Whitney teaches the workshops. Cost is $39 per class. Ridgefield Seniors age 62 and over pay $31. A Zoom link is emailed after registration. Advance registration is required. iPhone, Windows, Microsoft Word, Excel, Access, PowerPoint, Social Networks, eBay, Cyber Security, and LinkedIn classes are also available. Advance registration is also required for these. Info at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Escape Room

This begins Jan. 15, and is available for adults, teens, friends, and family for the room combining the best aspects of a physical room with the flexibility of technology. Sessions for the fundraiser are available to purchase for $50 a session for 4-5 players/Zoom log-ins. Recommended for adults, teens and families with children ages 10 and up. People are contacted for a one hour online game session with a library Escape Room monitor, a a time to pick up a physical box of take home materials needed to solve the clues, and puzzles in the room. Players are encouraged to pick up materials at the library but can opt to have their Game Night Box mailed for the cost of shipping. Ticket purchases at ridgefieldlibrary.org. More information can also be found there.

Stations of the Nativity

St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church’s outdoor courtyard, 6 Ivy Hill Road, Ridgefield, through Jan. 8, 4-7 p.m. with 14 windows painted by members of the church’s congregation illustrating the story of Advent and Christmas. People from the community will be able to view it at their leisure in a safe environment.

Ridgefield Boy Scout Troop 116 Christmas Tree Pickup

Ridgefield Boy Scout Troop 116 is having its annual Christmas Tree Pickup Jan. 9, 2021. Register online at: www.ridgefieldtroop116.com. Call: (203) 626-4946 Email: xmastreepickup@ridgefieldtroop116.com. The suggested donation is $17.