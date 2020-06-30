Ridgefield Happenings: Summer Sidewalk Stroll; CHIRP concerts, more

Essential Bumper Jacksons will perform at the first CHIRP concert of the year Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street. Essential Bumper Jacksons will perform at the first CHIRP concert of the year Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street. Photo: CHIRP / Contributed Photo Photo: CHIRP / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Happenings: Summer Sidewalk Stroll; CHIRP concerts, more 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Summer Sidewalk Stroll kicks off

Shops all around town are extending shopping to the sidewalks this summer, as the Ridgefield Summer Sidewalk Stroll launched on July 1 and continues through Sept. 7.

The event will help local nonprofit organizations who have dealt with hardships due to the pandemic. Each business can “adopt” an organization in town to help promote their missions. Businesses can share pamphlets and information about their ‘adopted’ nonprofit to create exposure for arts, cultural, and other nonprofit organizations in Ridgefield.

Ultimately, the goal is that over the course of the summer, the Summer Sidewalk Stroll can expand to include special outdoor events from the town’s arts and cultural organizations. Additional summer events will be announced as they are planned.

Patrons are asked to adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a facemask.

For more information, visit inridgefield.com/summer-stroll.

CHIRP concerts begin July 7

The CHIRP concert season kicks off with Essential Bumper Jacksons Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park, 485 Main Street.

The Klezmatics will perform Tuesday, July 14, at 7 p.m. Mike + Ruthy with their band, The Mammals return July 21. Later in the summer, Susan Werner entertains Aug 18, and the Johnny Nicholas band plays Aug. 25.

Advance registration is required for all concerts, and attendees must wear face masks.

For the most up-to-date information, visit CHIRP’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ChirpCT/ or call 203-431-6501.

Virtual trips to Venice and India

Ridgefield Library presents two virtual trips via live online Zoom webinars with Toni McKeen, one to Venice on Tuesday, July 7, at 4 p.m., and the other to India on Tuesday, July 21, at 4 p.m.

The virtual trip to Venice will focus on the Venetian Ghetto, one of the oldest ghettos in Europe known for its 16th-century architecture and Jewish community.

The virtual trip to India, which McKeen calls the Colors of India, will describe India as a country of symbolic colors, where color is a large part of the Indian consciousness. This presentation will focus on India’s colors, culture, history, and the Taj Mahal.

McKeen lectures widely on genealogy, art, history, and travel.

These programs are part of the library’s Adult Summer Reading Program and are made possible thanks to the Friends of the Library. Register at ridgefieldlibrary.org. For questions, email lalambton@ridgeifieldlibrary.org.

Career assessments one-on-one workshop

The Career Assessments One-on-One Workshop, available on Zoom through Ridgefield Continuing Education, will be held Tuesdays, July 7 and 14 and Thursdays, July 9 and 16, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. or 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Assessments will be provided based upon: Myers-Briggs type, Holland type, values, skills card sorts, fields of interests, and questions from NYU career coaching classes.

Instructor Linda Keefer has completed the course work for NYU’s Career Assessment and Development Certificate. She currently works privately with individuals on career assessments. She also attended the four-day LifeLaunch program at The Hudson Institute in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Additional dates/times may be scheduled. Tuition is $89. There may be other career assessment fees if participants want to take optional additional assessments. To register, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

In-person class for organic gardening

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering an in-person class for gardeners led by horticulturalist Eileen Burton Wednesday, July 8, from 9:30-11 a.m., on location in Ridgefield. Class is limited to six. Advance registration is required. Cost is $29. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and over pay $24. Participants must bring and wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol. Directions will be provided prior to class. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Burton will give tips for growing vegetables and flowers without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Also included will be suggestions about which plants and varieties do well in our unique area.

Burton is a former horticultural manager for a large nonprofit organization. She also had a garden design business, Butterfly Gardens. Plus, she has grown many plants, flowers, and vegetables in her own gardens for over 30 years.

Virtual author talk with Richard Webb

The Ridgefield Library will host a live webinar with Westport author Richard Webb who will discuss his book, Boats Against the Current, on Thursday, July 9, at 6 p.m.

A historian, Webb grew up in Westport a few doors down the street from where Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald had lived some 40 years earlier. When Webb learned that author Barbara Probst Solomon, proposed in a New Yorker article that Westport (instead of Great Neck, Long Island) was the real setting for Fitzgerald’s Great Gatsby, Webb was stirred to actively research her claim and started working on his book, Boats Against the Current.

This program is part of the library’s Adult Summer Reading Program and is made possible thanks to The Friends of the Library. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org. For questions email lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Cyber security course on Zoom

Cyber Security: How to Protect Yourself on the Internet will be held live via Zoom on Thursday, July 9, from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Long term instructor Lance Whitney is a freelance writer for Time, AARP Magazine, PC Magazine, and other websites and publications. He’s written books on Windows 8 and LinkedIn. He also teaches LinkedIn, Windows 10, Google Docs, and Social Networks. Previous, he was a system administrator and trainer with Ciba Specialty Chemicals.

Cost is $39. Ridgefield senior discount available. Advance registration required. Microsoft Office and Photoshop Elements classes also are available. For more information, visit https://ridgefieldschools.orgor call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Keeler Kids summer camp goes virtual

Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center is offering Keeler Kids Summer Camp virtually in three week-long sessions for different age groups. Each session includes daily live interactions with the camp director and other campers. Sessions with the camp directors will be over Zoom or another video app from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Session 1, July 13-17, Timothy Keeler’s Tavern in Colonial Days for grades 1-3. Kids will learn about daily life in Colonial Connecticut and the role that children played in helping run the household and farm.

Session 2, July 20-24, Cass Gilbert and the Age of Skyscrapers for grades 4-6. Participants become junior apprentices with Mr. Cass Gilbert’s architectural firm this summer.

Session 3, July 27-31, Costuming & Set Design in the Age of the Silver Screen for grades 7 and up. Attendees create and direct their own film based on the silent movies of the 1890s-1920s.

For more information or to register, visit keelertavernmuseum.org.

American sign language and deaf culture course

Ridgefield Library is offering a 10-session course called Everything You Want to Know to Get Started Learning About Deaf Culture and American Sign Language (ASL) via Zoom every Monday and Thursday at 6 p.m., beginning Monday, July 13.

Husband and wife team Suzanne and LeRoy Terrio will provide this in-depth course.

Suzanne Terrio, EdM, MA, CSC, is a court/legal interpreter, EdM from Columbia University Teacher’s College and NYU, MA. Nationally certified by the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (R.I.D.) since 1986.

LeRoy Terrio graduated valedictorian from the Louisiana School for the Deaf and has a BA from R.I.T. and an MBA in finance from PACE University.

This program is part of the library’s Adult Summer Reading Program and is made possible thanks to The Friends of the Library. To register and obtain a Zoom link, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org. For questions email lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Online job search workshops

Ridgefield Continuing Education is offering Resume Assistance and Job Search and Interview Techniques online Fridays, July 17, 24, and 31, from 1-2 p.m. or at other times of mutual convenience.

Instructor Glenna McNally has over 30 years’ experience in executive recruiting and career consulting.

These one hour one-on-one workshops cost $49 each. Advanced registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.