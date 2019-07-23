Ridgefield Happenings: Woodstock anniversary, Killing Mom play reading, and more

Woodstock: A 50th Anniversary Celebration

The Ridgefield Library will present Woodstock: A 50th Anniversary Celebration with Craig Harris on Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m. In the program Harris incorporates rare recordings, archival video and storytelling. The August 1969 Woodstock Exposition of Music and Art continues to reverberate cultural ripples and this program will not only stir memories but provide new perspective, an announcement said.

Craig Harris has taught, written about, photographed, and played music for more than four decades. He is a master percussionist, educator, author, photographer, and the host of a weekly Friday night radio show in Washington, D.C. His latest book Bluegrass, Newgrass, Old-time and Americana Music was published in 2018.

This program is part of the library’s A Universe of Stories Adult Summer Reading program that is made possible thanks to the Friends of the Ridgefield Library.

To register, go to ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Killing Mom play reading

ACT (A Contemporary Theater) of Connecticut kicks off their 2019 New Works Series with a professional reading of the new play by Megan Smith-Harris, Killing Mom Saturday, July 27, at 3 p.m., at 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. The reading is free with general admission.

ACT of Connecticut’s New Works Series showcases the work of the next generation of writers and composers, educating the community on the creation of a Broadway-caliber show. This series enables the Fairfield and Westchester County communities to play a role in developing new plays and musical which could potentially land on Broadway.

Killing Mom is a humorous drama about family, love, sibling rivalry, and mother/daughter relationships. Smith-Harris is the festival director of the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) and the president and co-owner of Pyewackitt Productions, an independent production company. She has helmed multiple long-form documentaries that have aired domestically and around the globe, while also serving as the editor of Wilton Magazine.

For tickets and more information about ACT of CT, visit actofct.org.

Sundays at the Schoolhouse

The Ridgefield Historical Society presents Sundays at the Schoolhouse Sunday, July 28, from 1 to 4 p.m., rain or shine. The Peter Parley Schoolhouse at West Lane and Route 35 will be open for visitors, with an illustrated talk by historian Jack Sanders at 3 p.m. Sanders will discuss Ridgefield’s many early schoolhouses (12 in addition to West Lane) and highlight some of the students who graduated from these schools.

Visitors can stop by for a tour and refreshments and learn what early education in Ridgefield was like. This afternoon series is free to the public and is supported by Fairfield County Bank.

For more information, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org, call 203-438-5821, or email info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org.

Meet the Playwrights

Thrown Stone will present a series of community events around the theme, Close to Home, building toward its third season, which features the Connecticut premiere of Cry It Out by Molly Smith Metzler and the East Coast premiere of Birds of North America by Anna Moench.

Meet the Playwrights, a candid discussion with the award-winning authors of Cry It Out and Birds of North America will take place at the Ridgefield Library on July 29, at 7 p.m. In this Skype interview, led by SPACE on Ryder Farm founder Emily Simoness, Molly Smith Metzler and Anna Moench answer questions about their plays live from Los Angeles.

It’s co-sponsored by TownVibe and the Ridgefield Library.

Cocktails by Litchfield Distillery and light refreshments will be served. Admission is free. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282 for more information.

Cherish the Ladies

Cherish the Ladies will perform Celtic music in the free CHIRP summer concert series on Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park. Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse.

The concert is underwritten thanks to Tom and Marlene Gerhard.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

The Brother Brothers

The Brother Brothers perform Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m., at Ballard Park, part of the CHIRP free summer concert series. Rain venue is the Ridgefield Playhouse.

Identical twins Adam and David Moss carry on the folk tradition for a new generation using minimal instrumentation, heartfelt lyricism, and harmonies. To learn more about The Brother Brothers, visit thebrotherbrothersmusic.com.

It’s underwritten through the continuing support of Bob and Loire Leavitt.

For more information, visit chirpct.org or acousticcelebration.org.

Shakespeare on the Green

People’s United Bank presents Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo: Julius Caesar at the Ridgefield Playhouse, a free family event on Sunday, Aug. 4, at noon.

A family-friendly version of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, produced and performed by Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival, will take place live under the tent at 2 p.m.

Tickets for Shakespeare on the Green & Green Expo are free, but must be reserved by calling 203-438-5795, or visiting ridgefieldplayhouse.org. There is a limit of six tickets per family on a first come, first served basis. Tickets will be held at the box office until 1 p.m. the day of the show. In addition to People’s United Bank, this event is sponsored by Eversource, Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings and Ann & Steve Carlson. Additional Support provided by All Season Party Rentals and Pepsi.

The Green Expo features local businesses that are conscious about making environmentally-friendly choices. The experts who will be participating in the Green Expo “will explain how easy it can be to implement sustainability in our workplace practices, in how we run our homes and how we can make everyday choices that are not only good for us but also for the environment,” a press release said. There will be food samples, food for purchase, product information and demonstrations.

American Creed film screening

Ridgefield Library is hosting a screening of the PBS documentary American Creed on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 6:30 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Community Conversation facilitated by Dr. Leslie Lindenauer, of Western Connecticut State University.

In the film, former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David M. Kennedy come together from different points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed. Their spirited inquiry frames the stories of citizen-activists striving to realize their own visions of America’s promise across deepening divides, an announcement said.

The program is also part of American Creed: Community Conversations, a project of Citizen Film in partnership with the American Library Association and the National Writing Project, with support from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Registration is recommended at ridgefieldlibrary.org or by calling 203-438-2282.

College Essay Course

The Do’s and Don’ts of Writing College Essays, a new course offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1-2:30 p.m., at the Annex, 66 Prospect Street. Cost is $29. Student may accompany parent at no extra charge. The course provides insights on: how to convey “personality: in a college essay; the do’s and don’ts in topic selection, language, style and tone; the best time to get started and how to begin.

Instructor Jack Brandon is an independent educational consultant who has been helping students with their essays and interviewing skills for over a decade. He previously spent more than 20 years as a sales and marketing executive in the television and film industry. He also has counselled students on their written and oral presentational skills at Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs and for the Yonkers Partnership in Education and taught business writing and presentation as an Adjunct Professor at Mercy College.

Student may accompany parent at no extra charge. Advance registration is required. For more information, visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Adult education classes

English as a Second Language (ESL), GED, Credit Diploma Program, and Adult Basic Education (ABE) classes start soon in Danbury.

Registration for Credit Diploma classes is Aug. 19 (returning students) and Aug. 20 and 21 (new students). Attendees must bring a transcript and ID. New students are encouraged to call 203-797-4731 to set up a guidance appointment before registration. Classes start Aug. 28.

Registration for GED and ABE classes is Aug. 19 (returning students) and Aug. 20 and 21 (new students). Bring a transcript and ID. Classes start Aug. 28. For time and location, call 203-797-4731.

ESL and Citizenship classes’ registration is Sept. 3 (returning students) and Sept. 4 (new students) in Danbury. Students must bring a proof of address and ID. Classes start Sept. 9. For time and location, call 203-501-4216.

These classes are offered to area residents through WERACE and are free to Ridgefield residents, age 17 and older (age 18 for ESL).

SAT Prep

Lentz & Lentz SAT Prep is offering PSAT, SAT, and ACT Prep classes in Ridgefield. Cost, at $440, includes all course materials. This course runs Saturdays, Sept. 7, 21, 28; Oct. 19 and 26, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Sundays, Sept. 8, 22; Oct. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.

This course allows participants to study in a leisurely, intelligent way, in order to develop the strategies, test-taking tips and short cuts needed to do well, a press release said. SAT Prep students (only) may opt to take an additional ACT Supplement on Sundays, Nov. 3 and 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. for a total of $640. The ACT Prep is not sold separately. All classes meet at the Annex, 66 Prospect Street.

Visit lentzsatprep.com or call Ridgefield Continuing Education at 203-431-2812 or Lentz & Lentz at 1-800-866-SATS.

Real estate course

Real Estate Principles and Practices, a 60-hour class offered by Ridgefield Continuing Education meets Mondays, Wednesdays, and some Thursdays, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., beginning Sept. 25, at East Ridge Middle School. The course meets the minimum requirements as set forth by the Connecticut Real Estate Commission and Department of Consumer Protection for application to take the sales associate or broker exam.

Instructors include long-term Ridgefield area real estate professionals, Terry Hastings of Total Mortgage Services, LLC who has more than 20 years prior experience in real estate sales and management with Weichert, Realtors and Prudential, Fitzgerald & Hastings; Nick Davis, manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s; and Lonnie Shapiro, long-term broker with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage.

Cost, including two texts is $449. Ridgefield seniors age 62 and older pay $371. Advance registration is required. Visit ridgefieldschools.org or call Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum visit

The Ridgefield Historical Society will present a visit to the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk, on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The event will include a guided tour and viewing of the exhibition, From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers.

The cost of the trip is $18 for members and $20 for nonmembers.

To purchase tickets, visit ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. For more information, call 203-438-5821 or email info@ridgefieldhistoricalsociety.org. Participants will meet at the museum.

This tour is the first presentation of Votes for Women, a year-long celebration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment presented in collaboration with the Ridgefield Library, the League of Women Voters, and the Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.