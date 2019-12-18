Ridgefield Half Marathon raises more than $7,000 for Boys and Girls Club

The Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7-Miler raised more than $7,000 for the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield in conjunction with its 43rd annual race on Sept. 22.

The race attracted over 600 participants this year, and featured the members of the Boys & Girls Club managing the water stops and the finish line areas.

“Through runner donations, support from sponsors Pamby Motors, Karla Murtaugh Homes, and The Iris Fund, and race proceeds we are happy to support the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield, truly a gem in our town,” said Nancy Barlow, race director for the Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7-Miler.

“We were excited to host and thrilled to accept the generous donations from the community. Our members had a great time helping out at this community event and it will help contribute to our award-winning programming and support one of our core values of sports, fitness, and recreation,” said Mike Flynn, BGCR’s executive director. Run On Events, a locally-owned race management team, is dedicated to producing fun fitness events with local flavor for all ages and abilities.

The mission of the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield is a youth activity center designed to offer programs for school-aged children after school and during vacations in five core areas: Tae arts, character & leadership, education, health & life skills, and sports, fitness & recreation.

The 2020 Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7-Miler are planned for Sunday, Sept. 20.

Businesses interested in partnering with these events may contact training@ridgefieldrunning.com.