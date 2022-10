RIDGEFIELD — The Ridgefield Half Marathon and 7-Miler drew over 500 people on Sunday.

"It was a fabulous, epic day," said town resident Megan Searfoss, owner of Ridgefield Running Company and Darien Running Company, and one of the race sponsors. "There were loads of happy people with personal bests."

There were 384 runners in the half marathon and 160 in the 7-miler.

Many others came to the race to cheer on their friends — some clapped, some shouted and others rang bells.

Brookfield resident Glenn McCabe said he has been running the Ridgefield Half Marathon on and off since 1997.

"It's the perfect fall race — scenic, well organized, and great post race spread," he said.

Michelle Coco DeMarco of New Fairfield said the half marathon "is a wonderful race."

"While the course is challenging, it is beautiful and filled with incredible energy and stunning foliage," she added.

Other race sponsors include The Iris Fund, the Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club, and Karla Murtaugh Homes Team. For a complete list of sponsors, visit runsignup.com and search Pamby Ridgefield Half Marathon.

For race results, visit runsignup.com and search Race Results.