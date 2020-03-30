Ridgefield Guild of Artists receives grant from Thrift Shop

Representatives from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop recently visited the Guild of Artists to award them a grant. Pictured are Patricia Hellman, RTS volunteer; Pam Stoddart, RGOA executive director; Mary Harold, RGOA vice president; and Barb Hillery, RTS volunteer. less Representatives from the Ridgefield Thrift Shop recently visited the Guild of Artists to award them a grant. Pictured are Patricia Hellman, RTS volunteer; Pam Stoddart, RGOA executive director; Mary Harold, ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Guild of Artists receives grant from Thrift Shop 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Recently, Ridgefield Thrift Shop representatives Patricia Hellman and Barb Hillery visited Ridgefield Guild of Artists with a generous grant check to help with ongoing maintenance of the 100+ year-old barn. Though the Guild had closed with the Ridgefield Schools, they met outside before the “Stay At Home” order from the Governor due to Covid-19.

“We are thrilled to receive one of the more than 90 grants offered to local community organizations this year,” said Mary Pat Devine, President of Ridgefield Guild of Artists. “Ridgefield is very lucky to have the Thrift Shop, and the Guild is grateful to be a recipient of their generosity. We hope to repair our crumbling terrace where we meet for gallery openings in good weather and where our campers have outdoor activities in the summer.”

With more than eighty years in operation, the Ridgefield Thrift Shop is quite an enterprise, entirely run by dedicated volunteers, working hard and giving back to their local community. The $750,000 in total grants given this year is extraordinary!

“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank our friends at the Ridgefield Thrift Shop for their tireless efforts, thank our community members who donate their gently used items, and thank the people who shop there,” said Devine. “Though these are unprecedented and uncertain times, we are grateful for everyone’s kindness and support.”

Ridgefield Guild of Artists has been housed in the little white barn at the bottom of Halpin Lane since 1974. From its humble beginnings as a club for a group of Ridgefield artists to gather and show their work, the Guild is now a regional nonprofit organization with more than three hundred members, promoting the visual arts by offering a series of gallery shows, classes for adults and children, community collaborations and local events, and much more. For more information, and to donate, visit rgoa.org.