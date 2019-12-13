Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ Festive Home holiday showcase open through Dec. 22

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 15th annual Festive Home holiday showcase is open daily through Sunday, Dec. 22.

There’s still time to come out to Ridgefield Guild of Artists’ 15th annual Festive Home holiday showcase. “We’re open daily through Sunday, Dec. 22,” said Mary Pat Devine, president of the guild. “And, there’s plenty of great gift ideas for everyone on your your list! For that person who might be hard to shop for, the guild has loads of original artwork at many price-points, along with gift certificates for memberships and classes. Hand-made items include soaps, knitted hats, jewelry, Ridgefield items like bags, journals, cups and travel mugs, and much more. There’s also hundreds of hand-selected and unique gift ideas.”

Shoppers will find inspiration for decorating from the six design teams who have created holiday vignettes featuring member artwork: Molly Hirsch, Rachel Belden, Amanda Dranow, Abigail Braden, Jennifer Coleman, and Diana Arfine, Mindy Constanza and Maria Flynn fromthe Ridgefield Thrift Shop have all given their time and talents to this annual fundraiser.

Sponsors for Festive Home 2019 include: Karla Murtaugh Homes, HamletHub, Abbey Tent and Party Rentals, Ridgefield Supply, Mara Freeman Designs, Ridgefield Magazine and Sandwedge Deli and Catering.

Festive Home is the guild’s biggest fundraiser of the year and brings in much-needed funds, keeping the doors open and creating programs for the local artist community. RGOA is located at 34 Halpin Lane. Expanded holiday shopping hours are Tuesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit rgoa.org or call 203-438-8863 for more information about Festive Home and all Guild offerings. RGOA is an IRS tax-exempt 501c(3) organization and all contributions are greatly appreciated.