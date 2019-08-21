Ridgefield Golf Course to host barbecue for Young Life

Odeen's Barbecue will host an event for the Young Life and Wyldlife programs at Ridgefield Golf Course from 6:30-8:30 on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Parents and friends of Younglife and Wyldlife campers are invited to attend.

There’s no charge for this event, which is a great opportunity for parents and all Young Life supporters to meet their kids’ leaders and find out more about how to become involved.

To RSVP email Courtney at cboulwareyl@gmail.com.