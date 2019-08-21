https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Ridgefield-Golf-Course-to-host-barbecue-for-Young-14368453.php
Ridgefield Golf Course to host barbecue for Young Life
Photo: Contributed Photo
Odeen's Barbecue will host an event for the Young Life and Wyldlife programs at Ridgefield Golf Course from 6:30-8:30 on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Parents and friends of Younglife and Wyldlife campers are invited to attend.
There’s no charge for this event, which is a great opportunity for parents and all Young Life supporters to meet their kids’ leaders and find out more about how to become involved.
To RSVP email Courtney at cboulwareyl@gmail.com.
