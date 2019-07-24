Ridgefield Girl Scouts support Dress for Success

Ridgefield Girl Scouts hosted a end-of-year donation drive to benefit Dress for Success mid-Fairfield County on Tuesday, July 23.

Scouts filled a van with clothing, wrote “Notes of Encouragement,” and held the biggest Dress for Success donation drive to date.

Organizers Patty Labozzo and Carol Ploch-Maiolo wanted to thank to Deb Hayes of Colonial Cleaners and Pam Fitzpatrick of The Candlelight Shoppe for their help in collecting clothes at their shops.

Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Our town’s donations of clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories will contribute to this mission.

“Words of Encouragement” are small motivational notes, tucked into the pockets of the donated items.

These notes help the women of Dress for Success know they are supported by others, as they begin to rebuild their lives. Started by Patty Labozzo who always found love notes, written by her daughter, tucked into her own pockets and books, these notes bring joy and inspiration.

“We have learned many women from Dress for Success have been touched so deeply by our townspeople's’ kind words and acts!” said Labozzo.