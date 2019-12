Ridgefield Girl Scouts donate 1,000 coats to Dorothy Day

Pictured, left to right: Ridgefield High School sophomores Sofia Daigle, Natalie Sganga, Karina Rao, Alli Price, Brooke Fuller, Siovhan Moroney, Alexa Sasse, Eliza Morris and Lindsay Sierakowski (Missing: Emily Brown, Carli Ciavarelli, Mia Ciavarelli, Jax Mantione, Katie Rapaglia, Sarah Rapaglia and Kate Thomas. less Pictured, left to right: Ridgefield High School sophomores Sofia Daigle, Natalie Sganga, Karina Rao, Alli Price, Brooke Fuller, Siovhan Moroney, Alexa Sasse, Eliza Morris and Lindsay Sierakowski (Missing: Emily ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ridgefield Girl Scouts donate 1,000 coats to Dorothy Day 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Girl Scout Troop 50784 would like to thank everyone who donated coats and winter gear to their annual collection for distribution at Dorothy Day’s Santa’s Workshop.

The troop collected over 1,000 coats and gave them to those in need on Dec. 21.