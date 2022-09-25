Ridgefield Girl Scout launches safety initiative in town

RIDGEFIELD – With help from the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield and other town organizations, Ridgefield resident Briony Sekelsky, 17, launched the Safe Spaces initiative to provide people in need of help with a safe place to go.
A senior at Ridgefield High School, Sekelsky said she was inspired to launch Safe Spaces in Ridgefield in order to achieve a longtime goal of hers: the Girl Scouts’ Gold Award. The Gold Award, Sekelsky said, entails a major service project and is the highest level for a Girl Scout to achieve. In order to get the Gold Award, Girl Scouts are required to create, plan and organize an initiative that impacts society.