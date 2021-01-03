Ridgefield Food Pantry receiver of $1,750 donation

Contributed photo

Danbury Elks Lodge #120 recently presented the Ridgefield Food Pantry with a donation of $1,750 to assist in serving people in need in surrounding communities during the current difficult times of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, (BPOE), is a National Fraternal Organization established in 1868. It currently with 2000 lodges across the U.S. with a million members, whose mission is community welfare, and promoting American patriotism through local, and National programs, and grants. Pictured left to right are: Loyal Knight Alex Karsanidi, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi, Exalted Ruler Ray Ward, and Director Social Services Tony Phillips.