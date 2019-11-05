Ridgefield Fire Department recognizes police officers for accident assists

Ridgefield Police Lt. Jeff Smith and Officers Erik Hartling and Dan Gjodesen have been recognized by the Ridgefield Fire Department for their work assisting a car accident at the intersection of Barrack Hill and Pin Pack Road on June 26, 2017.

While Lt. Smith and Ofc. Hartling assisted in the removal and subsequent care of the trapped individual, Ofc. Gjodesen kept the scene safe, redirecting traffic and bystanders away from the operation.

The fire department also honored Ridgefield Police Officer Mike McKnight, who previously served as a firefighter with the Ridgefield Volunteer Fire Department, for his assistance and professionalism during an accident on Oct. 31, 2017. Fire crews responded that day to a call for a victim who had been run over by a car and was then trapped under the vehicle.

“The teamwork and technical skill applied to this rescue represents the highest standards of the Ridgefield Fire Department and the Town of Ridgefield,” the Ridgefield Fire Department’s wrote in its Unit Citation.

The citation was awarded to Smith, Hartling, Gjodesen, and McKnight in recognition of their actions.