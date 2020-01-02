Ridgefield Fire Department brings Santa to Children’s Academy

On Friday, Dec. 20, the Ridgefield Fire Department brought Santa to Children’s Academy for a special event with our preschoolers.

“We would like to thank the Ridgefield Fire Department for making this all possible,” said Peggy Define of Children’s Academy.

In addition to Santa visiting, the school also collected toys for Toys for Tots to help out our local community and for the children to have a Merry Christmas.