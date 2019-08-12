Ridgefield Exchange Club donates to Women’s Center

Nick Percival, president of the Exchange Club of Ridgefield (XCR), presents the club's gift of 18 tote bags to Pat Zachman, center, president and CEO of the Women's Center of Greater Danbury. Dyane MacDaniel-Brandt, a member Exchange Club of Ridgefield and current President Emeritus of Ridgefield's Meals on Wheels, helps with the toting.

The Exchange Club of Ridgefield donated 18 tote bags to Women’s Center of Greater Danbury that will be gifted to small children in crisis or trauma.

Each tote bag includes a small, cute, stuffed animal, a child’s book, a coloring book and crayons and other entertaining or useful items.

The Center provides shelter for victims of domestic violence. The tote bags will be put to immediate and good use.

The tote bags are a new project from the National Exchange Club whose mission is Prevention of Child Abuse with four professional facilities in Connecticut with the Ridgefield area being served by the Stamford facility.